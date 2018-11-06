Xiaomi Mi 9 may launch in China in the first half of 2019, and there are many reports hinting that.

Now, a new report that comes from GizChina reaffirms those claims, and also suggest that the Mi 9 may be the first smartphone to be powered by the new Qualcomm Snapdragon 8150 SoC.

Besides that, the leak also reveals a bunch of details about the purported Xiaomi Mi 9. But before we detail any of that, do note, that none of these details, including the leaked specifications, the estimated timeline of launch, or the expected chipset, have been confirmed by Xiaomi yet. So, have the pinch of salt handy.

The report suggests that the upcoming Xiaomi Mi 9 will sport a triple-camera setup at the back, one of which will be a 48-megapixel Sony IMX586 image sensor.

Further, along with the Snapdragon 8150, the Mi 9’s chipset is believed to be accompanied with 6 GB RAM in one variant, and 8 GB RAM in another. And if the report is to be believed, there will apparently also be a 10 GB RAM variant of the smartphone.

In addition to that, Xiaomi Mi 9 has also been reported to feature an in-display fingerprint sensor, support for wireless charging and dust and moisture protection.

At this point, it is also worth noting, that Qualcomm is currently developing its next-generation high-end processor — the Snapdragon 8150 — which was previously called the Snapdragon 855.