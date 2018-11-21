tech2 News Staff

Samsung's upcoming Galaxy S10 smartphone has seen a lot of hype in recent days with a myriad of leaks and rumours following one after the other. Now, the latest leak reports that apart from the three models that we have been hearing about, there will also be a fourth Galaxy S10 model.

As per The Wall Street Journal, the fourth Galaxy S10 model will not be released alongside the other three models. This is due to the fact that this model will actually support 5G technology and it will reportedly be made available in Spring'19.

Apart from the phone's 5G capabilities, this fourth model is also said to come with a total of six cameras, which is something we have not seen on any smartphone till now. The report says that four cameras on the back promise “richer photos and better spatial perception.”

The Galaxy S10 model is also believed to come with 'reverse wireless charging', a feature that has been seen on the Huawei Mate 20 Pro.

Further, the announcement of this 5G-enabled Galaxy S10 will be made alongside the three Galaxy S10 models in February, says the report.

5G is certainly the next big thing in communication, and smartphone makers are going ahead with full steam to optimise their devices for it. Qualcomm will be announcing the Snapdragon 8150 chipset soon, which will come with its X50 5G modem and companies such as OnePlus, Xiaomi, LG and more have already detailed that they plan to include 5G capabilities on their smartphones from next year onwards. A recent IANS report also reveals that Huawei Mate 20 Pro will be launching in India on 27 November, and the device will come with a 5G-ready chipset.