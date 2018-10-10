Wednesday, October 10, 2018 Back to
Indo-Asian News Service 10 October, 2018 18:06 IST

Panasonic launches new line-up of speakers starting at Rs 6,890

The new line-up of speakers are available online and at Panasonic retail stores.

Panasonic India on Wednesday launched its new line-up of speakers starting at Rs 6,890 under the "Home Entertainment" and "UA" speaker system series that come embedded with woofers and digital amplifiers.

A man walks past Panasonic Corp's Viera televisions displayed at an electronics store in Tokyo May 9, 2013. Panasonic Corp forecast its operating profit will more than triple in the year to March 31 as it steps back from struggling operations in TVs and other consumer gadgets in favour of selling machinery, components and electronic equipment to other businesses. Picture taken May 9, 2013. REUTERS/Toru Hanai (JAPAN - Tags: BUSINESS) - GM1E95A15Y901

"SC-HT30GW-K" is priced at Rs 6,890 and "SC-HT40GW-K" at Rs 8,590 under the "Home Entertainment" speaker system series.

These models deliver 80W of sound and feature wall-mounted speakers that play your favourite music and audio content in a powerful and pristine quality, the company said in a statement.

Extending its home "UA" Series line-up, the company launched three different models — SC-UA30GW-K, SC-UA7GW-K and SC-UA90GW-K — priced at Rs 21,990, Rs 38,990 and 44,990 respectively.

These speakers are capable of delivering ultra-strong bass and dynamic sound performance, the company said.

"With the introduction of this new line-up, we are offering a range that will cater to the needs of all our consumers with diversity in features and prices," said Neeraj Bahl, Associate Director - Business Group Head, Consumer Electronic, Panasonic India.

