13:18 (IST)
13:12 (IST)
Prices revealed for the Oppo F11 Pro Avengers Edition
The #OPPOF11Pro #AvengersEndgame edition is priced at Rs 27,990. The pre-order starts today on @amazonIN. The first sale will be on 1 May. It will be available in offline stores starting 4 May. @oppomobileindia @Marvel #Avengers #OPPOxAvengers pic.twitter.com/yLdhWXGsJt— Tech2 (@tech2eets) April 26, 2019
13:08 (IST)
The #OPPOF11Pro #AvengersEndgame's box will also be bundled with this button. pic.twitter.com/ofXAhpK2sK— Tech2 (@tech2eets) April 26, 2019
13:08 (IST)
Captain America case with the phone
With the phone @oppomobileindia will be bundling a #CaptainAmerica themed case. pic.twitter.com/Uy7Lq7G2AW— Tech2 (@tech2eets) April 26, 2019
13:08 (IST)
#OPPOF11Pro #AvengersEndgame edition has the #Avengers logo at the back and on top of the camera. pic.twitter.com/plHZjuRyO1— Tech2 (@tech2eets) April 26, 2019
12:54 (IST)
Ek chutki ki kimat tum kya jaano Thanos baabu!#Avengers #Endgame @Google @Avengers @Marvel pic.twitter.com/rBMUo85KqI— Tech2 (@tech2eets) April 26, 2019
12:46 (IST)
The hype for Endgame is real
The team's here too, but where's #BlackWidow . #AvengersEndgame #Endgame #Avengers #OPPOF11Pro #OPPOxAvengers pic.twitter.com/rRBpsz0GA0— Tech2 (@tech2eets) April 26, 2019
12:45 (IST)
The Oppo F11 Pro camera
To put it bluntly, Oppo’s 48 MP Sony IMX586 sensor has done a splendid job, but we must remind ourselves that the cheaper Redmi Note 7 Pro (Review) has the same sensor and it too did a remarkable job of capturing images. Click here to know more.
12:44 (IST)
What is good about the Oppo F11 Pro?
For a price of Rs 24,999, the F11 Pro is a device that looks and feels way more expensive. The internals may be lacking a little in comparison to the phone’s exterior, but this is not a device that has marketed itself as a performance beast. Click here to know more.
12:31 (IST)
The #OPPOF11Pro #AvengersEndgame event will start in another 10 min. Meanwhile, any guesses on the price ? @oppomobileindia @Marvel @MarvelStudios pic.twitter.com/eIy35luzpS— Tech2 (@tech2eets) April 26, 2019
12:26 (IST)
While we wait for the launch to begin
.@MarvelStudios has collaborated with @Google to launch an #InfinityGauntlet #EasterEgg that snaps the number of search results into half. https://t.co/5Q0I9kGQBP— Tech2 (@tech2eets) April 26, 2019
12:12 (IST)
The Oppo F11 Pro Avenger's edition has been announced in Thailand on 24 April
Oppo F11 Pro Avengers edition with 128 GB storage to start selling from 24 April
12:11 (IST)
Are you excited?
We are at @oppomobileindia's venue and this looks amazing. #Avengers #AvengersEndgame #OPPOF11Pro pic.twitter.com/ZLxtdJ50gm— Tech2 (@tech2eets) April 26, 2019
12:05 (IST)
11:49 (IST)
.@oppomobileindia wants in on the #AvengersEndgame madness! It is launching a special #Avengers edition of its latest #OPPOF11Pro. @Nandiniwhy will be at the event, to get you all the deets. Stay tuned to our website, and our YouTube channel. pic.twitter.com/9jSCFqFQ6K— Tech2 (@tech2eets) April 26, 2019
11:42 (IST)
A refresher on the original F11 Pro
Oppo F11 Pro review: Excellent design and a great camera make it easy to recommend
11:39 (IST)
Just in case you wish to avoid spoilers
We know that the internet is full of people who are that word which also means the act of piercing something with a sharp point. Here are a few ways you deal with all such humans on Planet Internet.
11:35 (IST)
Hello and welcome to the Oppo F11 Pro Avengers Edition LIVE blog
Oppo is all set to announce a limited Avenger's edition of its mid-range Oppo F11 Pro smartphone.
