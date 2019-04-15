tech2 News Staff

Oppo has already announced one of its most premium devices in the mid-range segment called the Oppo F11 Pro (Review). At the time of launch, the phone was only announced in a single variant 6 GB RAM + 64 GB storage. Now the company is ready to offer an upgraded version of the device.

The Oppo F11 Pro Avengers Edition, which is being announced to celebrate the imminent release of Avengers: Endgame, is now available with 128 GB internal storage starting from 24 April onwards.

The device will make its way to Malaysia as of now, and for India, the date could likely be 26 April, as this is the day when Avengers will release in the country. This will be a limited edition device.

This new F11 Pro has a changed exterior with a navy blue finish and the half of the 'A' symbol of Avengers stretched across the back. No doubt the phone will also have custom Avengers theme and wallpapers on the inside. The price of this device is as of yet unknown.

The Oppo F11 Pro has a 6.4-inch IPS LCD display and Oppo touts a 90.8 percent screen-to-body ratio thanks to the pop-out front camera. The phone has a MediaTek Helio P70 SoC and it is paired with 6 GB RAM and 64 GB storage. he phone houses a 48 MP Sony IMX 586 sensor + 5 MP depth sensor on the rear.

Tech2 is now on WhatsApp. For all the buzz on the latest tech and science, sign up for our WhatsApp services. Just go to Tech2.com/Whatsapp and hit the Subscribe button.