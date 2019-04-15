Monday, April 15, 2019Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Oppo F11 Pro Avengers edition with 128 GB storage to start selling from 24 April

26 April could be the date for an India launch, as this is the day when Avengers will release in the country.

tech2 News StaffApr 15, 2019 16:07:24 IST

Oppo has already announced one of its most premium devices in the mid-range segment called the Oppo F11 Pro (Review). At the time of launch, the phone was only announced in a single variant 6 GB RAM + 64 GB storage. Now the company is ready to offer an upgraded version of the device.

Oppo F11 Pro Avengers edition with 128 GB storage to start selling from 24 April

Oppo F11 Pro Avengers Edition.

The Oppo F11 Pro Avengers Edition, which is being announced to celebrate the imminent release of Avengers: Endgame, is now available with  128 GB internal storage starting from 24 April onwards.

The device will make its way to Malaysia as of now, and for India, the date could likely be 26 April, as this is the day when Avengers will release in the country. This will be a limited edition device.

This new F11 Pro has a changed exterior with a navy blue finish and the half of the 'A' symbol of Avengers stretched across the back. No doubt the phone will also have custom Avengers theme and wallpapers on the inside. The price of this device is as of yet unknown.

The Oppo F11 Pro has a 6.4-inch IPS LCD display and Oppo touts a 90.8 percent screen-to-body ratio thanks to the pop-out front camera. The phone has a MediaTek Helio P70 SoC and it is paired with 6 GB RAM and 64 GB storage. he phone houses a 48 MP Sony IMX 586 sensor + 5 MP depth sensor on the rear.

 

Tech2 is now on WhatsApp. For all the buzz on the latest tech and science, sign up for our WhatsApp services. Just go to Tech2.com/Whatsapp and hit the Subscribe button.

tags



Lok Sabha Elections 2019; Karnataka edition: Siddaramaiah of Congress says he wants to quit electoral politics


Top Stories

latest videos

Samsung Buying Guide- Flagship phones over 30K

Samsung Buying Guide- Flagship phones over 30K

How to build an audience | PUBG Mobile | Pro Tips with 8Bit_Thug | Ep 4

How to build an audience | PUBG Mobile | Pro Tips with 8Bit_Thug | Ep 4

Everything about humanity's first-ever black hole photograph | Tech2 Science

Everything about humanity's first-ever black hole photograph | Tech2 Science

Royal Enfield Bullet Trials: For the Instagram generation?

Royal Enfield Bullet Trials: For the Instagram generation?

Dyson Airwrap: Features, how to use, and if its worth the money

Dyson Airwrap: Features, how to use, and if its worth the money

Road to be a Pro Gamer | PUBG Mobile | Pro Tips with 8Bit_Thug | Ep 3

Road to be a Pro Gamer | PUBG Mobile | Pro Tips with 8Bit_Thug | Ep 3

Huawei P30 Pro Launched In India for Rs 71,990

Huawei P30 Pro Launched In India for Rs 71,990

Xiaomi Redmi Go Review

Xiaomi Redmi Go Review

PUBG Mobile: Darkest Night mode

PUBG Mobile: Darkest Night mode

PUBG MOBILE: Darkest Night Gameplay

PUBG MOBILE: Darkest Night Gameplay


also see

Expert Review: OPPO F11 Pro is your best choice under the Rs 25,000 mark

Apr 07, 2019
Expert Review: OPPO F11 Pro is your best choice under the Rs 25,000 mark
6 reasons why OPPO F11 pro is killing it in the photography game

Partnered

6 reasons why OPPO F11 pro is killing it in the photography game

Apr 07, 2019
HMD Global's Nokia X71 hand-drawn sketch with specifications leaked ahead of launch

Nokia

HMD Global's Nokia X71 hand-drawn sketch with specifications leaked ahead of launch

Apr 02, 2019
Oppo Find Z may come with a slider camera design that the company just patented

Oppo Find Z

Oppo Find Z may come with a slider camera design that the company just patented

Apr 01, 2019
Oppo Reno to launch in China on 10 April: All we know so far

Oppo

Oppo Reno to launch in China on 10 April: All we know so far

Apr 09, 2019
Oppo Reno announced in two versions ahead of 24 April launch: All you need to know

Oppo

Oppo Reno announced in two versions ahead of 24 April launch: All you need to know

Apr 10, 2019

science

First life forms on Earth were likely born in ponds and not oceans, study suggests

First life forms on Earth were likely born in ponds and not oceans, study suggests

Apr 15, 2019
First baby born to three parents in a revolutionary new DNA-switching treatment

Reproduction

First baby born to three parents in a revolutionary new DNA-switching treatment

Apr 15, 2019
Was Game of Thrones about the horror of fossil fuels, climate change all along?

Climate Change

Was Game of Thrones about the horror of fossil fuels, climate change all along?

Apr 15, 2019
NASA's Curiosity taps Mars' clay mountain, InSight carries on 'mole' troubleshooting

Mars Missions

NASA's Curiosity taps Mars' clay mountain, InSight carries on 'mole' troubleshooting

Apr 15, 2019