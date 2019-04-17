Wednesday, April 17, 2019Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Game of Thrones, Avengers: Endgame: How to avoid spoilers on browsers, social apps

Chrome extension, smartphone apps, Facebook and Twitter tools, here's how to avoid the spoilers.

Nandini YadavApr 17, 2019 17:49:08 IST

While the Russo brothers are urging all Avengers fans to Hakuna their Tatas and put a break on sharing spoilers of the final movie in the series, I would like to make the same plea to all Game of Thrones fans too. Great you enjoyed it but nobody asked you if The Lion and The Mountain had a duel yet.

But we also know that the internet is full of people who are that word which also means the act of piercing something with a sharp point. And to deal with all such humans on Planet Internet, here are a few ways you can avoid Game of Thrones Season 8 and Avengers: Endgame spoilers.

Game of Thrones, Avengers: Endgame: How to avoid spoilers on browsers, social apps

The Iron Throne. Image: HBO

Chrome extensions to avoid Game of Thrones and Avengers: Endgame spoilers

There are a bunch of nifty Chrome extensions that can help you avoid the spoilers. And the great thing about them is that they not only work on the Chrome browser but also on social media websites like Twitter and Facebook. You can check GameofSpoils and Unspoiler. 

To download Chrome Extension, tap on the Chrome Store icon or simply type 'Chrome extension' on Google Search. Once you are in the Chrome Store, search for these extensions and install. While GameofSpoils works for Facebook, Twitter, Reddit, and even Google News, Unspoiler also lets you save blocked headlines for later.

These plugins will automatically block any content that has 'Game of Thrones' or 'Avengers' or any related words like 'Winterfell', 'Iron Man' or 'Daenerys' written in it. To do this, just type in the name of the show or references you don’t want to read about.

Smartphone apps to avoid Game of Thrones and Avengers: Endgame spoilers

On your mobile, you can use the app Spoiler Blocker, which lets you add apps you want to avoid spoilers from. You can add the name of the TV Show or movie that you want to avoid spoilers about, and like the extensions, you can also feed in keywords that can be potentially harmful to you. The app is available on both Android and iOS. There is also an app called Spoiler Block, which works the same way and is also available on both platforms.

Avengers: End Game

Avengers: End Game

A Twitter tool to avoid Game of Thrones and Avengers: Endgame spoilers

Twitter has a tool that could help steer clear of the spoilers as well. You can mute keywords related to the show so that you don’t see any spoiler tweets.

Avoid Game of Thrones and Avengers: Endgame spoilers on Facebook

Facebook users will want to use Social Fixer to filter out a list of keywords. It works with Firefox, Google Chrome, and Safari.

What's the best way to avoid Game of Thrones and Avengers: Endgame spoilers?

The best way to avoid spoilers, however, would be to just stay away from social media. And in case of Game of Thrones, it's best you watch the latest episode as soon as you can because GoT fans are more brutal than Ramsay Snow aka Ramsay Bolton.

Tech2 is now on WhatsApp. For all the buzz on the latest tech and science, sign up for our WhatsApp services. Just go to Tech2.com/Whatsapp and hit the Subscribe button.

tags



Lok Sabha Elections 2019; Kerala edition: Congress' Shashi Tharoor says BJP milked Sabarimala crisis to create vote bank


Top Stories

latest videos

How to choose the perfect clan | PUBG Mobile | Pro Tips with 8Bit_Thug | Ep 5

How to choose the perfect clan | PUBG Mobile | Pro Tips with 8Bit_Thug | Ep 5

Private video

Private video

How to build an audience | PUBG Mobile | Pro Tips with 8Bit_Thug | Ep 4

How to build an audience | PUBG Mobile | Pro Tips with 8Bit_Thug | Ep 4

Everything about humanity's first-ever black hole photograph | Tech2 Science

Everything about humanity's first-ever black hole photograph | Tech2 Science

Royal Enfield Bullet Trials: For the Instagram generation?

Royal Enfield Bullet Trials: For the Instagram generation?

Dyson Airwrap: Features, how to use, and if its worth the money

Dyson Airwrap: Features, how to use, and if its worth the money

Road to be a Pro Gamer | PUBG Mobile | Pro Tips with 8Bit_Thug | Ep 3

Road to be a Pro Gamer | PUBG Mobile | Pro Tips with 8Bit_Thug | Ep 3

Huawei P30 Pro Launched In India for Rs 71,990

Huawei P30 Pro Launched In India for Rs 71,990

Xiaomi Redmi Go Review

Xiaomi Redmi Go Review

PUBG Mobile: Darkest Night mode

PUBG Mobile: Darkest Night mode


also see

TVReview

Game of Thrones season 8: Daenerys Targaryen's visions may have already predicted fate of King's Landing

Apr 10, 2019
Game of Thrones season 8: Daenerys Targaryen's visions may have already predicted fate of King's Landing
Game of Thrones season 8 episode 1 Podcast: Discussing six reunions, one dragon ride and an intriguing cliffhanger

Game of Thrones season 8 episode 1 Podcast: Discussing six reunions, one dragon ride and an intriguing cliffhanger

Apr 16, 2019
Game of Thrones season 8 episode 1 summary: Jon-Arya reunite, Jamie reaches Winterfell, Sansa-Daenerys' cold war

Game of Thrones season 8 episode 1 summary: Jon-Arya reunite, Jamie reaches Winterfell, Sansa-Daenerys' cold war

Apr 15, 2019
Avengers: Endgame — Neil deGrasse Tyson probes into infamous Ant-Man and Thanos’ butt theory

Hollywood

Avengers: Endgame — Neil deGrasse Tyson probes into infamous Ant-Man and Thanos’ butt theory

Apr 10, 2019
Game of Thrones season 8: When and where to watch HBO's epic fantasy show across the world

BuzzPatrol

Game of Thrones season 8: When and where to watch HBO's epic fantasy show across the world

Apr 14, 2019
Game of Thrones season 8 episode 1: Why can't Sansa Stark and Daenerys Targaryen be friends?

Game of Thrones season 8 episode 1: Why can't Sansa Stark and Daenerys Targaryen be friends?

Apr 16, 2019

science

Fruit fly inspires new model of smaller, quicker, more efficient military drone

Engineering

Fruit fly inspires new model of smaller, quicker, more efficient military drone

Apr 17, 2019
Measles cases worldwide rose by 300 percent in first quarter of 2019, WHO reports

Public Health

Measles cases worldwide rose by 300 percent in first quarter of 2019, WHO reports

Apr 17, 2019
Earth Day: NASA invites people to #PictureEarth, click away at the world around them

Earth Day: NASA invites people to #PictureEarth, click away at the world around them

Apr 17, 2019
Airborne plastic particles have gone as far as remote mountaintops, study claims

Plastic Pollution

Airborne plastic particles have gone as far as remote mountaintops, study claims

Apr 16, 2019