Oppo F11 Pro Marvel’s Avengers Limited Edition India launch on 26 April

Already released in Malaysia, the limited edition smartphone will be exclusively sold on Amazon India.

tech2 News StaffApr 25, 2019 11:38:40 IST

Promotions of Avengers: Endgame are in full swing as Marvel’s decade-old Infinity Saga of movies is coming to an end. The latest form of marketing comes from a collaboration with smartphone manufacturer Oppo to launch a limited edition F11 Pro in India on 26 April.

Oppo F11 Pro Marvel’s Avengers Limited Edition India launch on 26 April

Oppo F11 Pro Marvel’s Avengers Limited Edition.

The Oppo F11 Pro Marvel’s Avengers Limited Edition was already launched in Malaysia. Now, it’s making its way to the Indian market on the same day as the movie release. The smartphone will be exclusively available on Amazon India.

While there haven’t been any changes made to the specifications, except internal storage of 128 GB, Oppo has made cosmetic changes to the body. It sports a Blue glossy finish with Oppo’s signature gradient effect with a hexagonal pattern underneath. There’s also a partial Red Avengers logo on the rear panel and the power button is accented in red. A Captain America-themed case is included in the package that doubles up as a smartphone holder using the shield design on the rear. Apart from the phone, buyers will receive an Avengers collector’s badge along with the regular components including the charger and charging cable in the box.

Oppo F11 Pro Marvel’s Avengers Limited Edition.

Oppo F11 Pro Marvel’s Avengers Limited Edition.

Coming to the specifications, the Oppo F11 Pro (Review)  sports a 6.53-inch LTPS IPS display with a resolution of 1,080 x 2,340 pixels. It’s powered by the Mediatek Helio P70 chipset with 6 GB of RAM. On the rear, it has a dual-camera setup including a primary 48 MP primary sensor and a 5 MP secondary depth sensor. One of the highlights of the Oppo F11 Pro is the pop-up camera on the front that uses a 16 MP sensor.

The Oppo F11 Pro Marvel’s Avengers Limited Edition doesn’t have an Indian pricing yet. However, it was launched at 1,399 Malaysian Ringgit that’s approximately Rs 24,000.

