OnePlus 8 Pro, OnePlus 8 reportedly appear on Amazon website ahead of official launch

The OnePlus 8 Pro is expected to feature a punch-hole camera and a Snapdragon 865 SoC.


tech2 News StaffFeb 03, 2020 13:47:54 IST

OnePlus is expected to launch its OnePlus 8 smartphone series in the first quarter of 2020. There is a possibility that it will be launched at Mobile World Congress 2020 that is scheduled to take place next month on 24 in Barcelona. Several rumours regarding the specification of the series have surfaced online. It is speculated that OnePlus might launch three smartphones this year — OnePlus 8, OnePlus 8 Lite, and OnePlus 8 Pro.

The most recent leak covers only two phones though, Tipsters Divyom Batra and Mukul Sharma have shared screenshots on Twitter that reveal that OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro have been listed on an affiliate page on Amazon India. It further suggests that we can expect two flagship smartphones from OnePlus — OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro —  soon.

OnePlus 8 Pro expected specifications

Previous leaks suggest that the OnePlus 8 Pro might feature a punch hole in the top right corner of the display. Another leak reveals that the smartphone may come with a vertical camera setup as on the OnePlus 7T Pro (Review) and not a circular camera module like the one we saw on the OnePlus 7T (Review).

The smartphone is expected to sport a quad-camera setup on the back with a 64 MP or 108 MP primary camera surrounded by an ultrawide angle camera, a 3x optical telephoto zoom camera and another camera of unknown resolution.

OnePlus 8 Pro is also expected to feature a 6.5-inch display with a 120-Hz refresh rate. OnePlus 8 Pro might run on Android 10 out-of-the-box and is likely to be equipped with a whopping 12 GB RAM. Powering the device will reportedly be the flagship Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 processor.

OnePlus 8 Lite expected specifications

As per previous reports, OnePlus 8 Lite might offer 8 GB RAM along with 128 GB and 256 GB internal storage variants. In addition to that, the report reveals that it might be equipped with a 4,000 mAh battery with 30 W fast charging.

In terms of camera, OnePlus 8 Lite is likely to feature a triple rear camera setup that includes 48 MP + 12 MP + 16 MP sensors. The report further suggests that the smartphone might be priced at $434.

