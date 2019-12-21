tech2 News Staff

Just like every year, OnePlus is expected to launch its upcoming smartphone lineup in Q3 next year. This time, it is being expected that the company will launch a "Lite" variant as well. In simple words, we might see OnePlus 8, OnePlus 8 Pro and OnePlus 8 Lite next year.

As per a leak by Techlapse, OnePlus 8 Lite might offer 8 GB RAM along with 128 GB and 256 GB internal storage variants. In addition to that, the report reveals that it might be equipped with a 4,000 mAh battery with 30 W fast charging.

In terms of camera, OnePlus 8 Lite is likely to feature a triple rear camera setup that includes 48 MP + 12 MP + 16 MP sensors. The report further suggests that the smartphone might be priced at $434.

As per the report, OnePlus 8 Pro is expected to sport a 6.7-inch curved AMOLED display and a resolution of 1440 x 3140 pixels. This display is likely to feature a hole-punch for the front camera. In terms of the processor, the OnePlus 8 Pro might be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 chipset. In terms of camera, it is likely to come with a 64 MP main sensor and it might have a fourth 3D ToF sensor.

Previously, 91Mobiles had also revealed a few specs of OnePlus 8 Lite, hinting that it might come with a 90 Hz display.

