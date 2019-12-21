Saturday, December 21, 2019Back to
OnePlus 8 Pro, OnePlus 8 Lite leak reveals display, storage, camera specs and more

OnePlus 8 lite is likely to feature a 6.4-inch OLED technology punch-hole screen with Full HD + resolution.


tech2 News StaffDec 21, 2019 14:10:12 IST

Just like every year, OnePlus is expected to launch its upcoming smartphone lineup in Q3 next year. This time, it is being expected that the company will launch a "Lite" variant as well. In simple words, we might see OnePlus 8, OnePlus 8 Pro and OnePlus 8 Lite next year.

As per a leak by Techlapse,  OnePlus 8 Lite might offer 8 GB RAM along with 128 GB and 256 GB internal storage variants. In addition to that, the report reveals that it might be equipped with a 4,000 mAh battery with 30 W fast charging.

OnePlus 7T Pro. Image: tech2/Abhijit Dey.

In terms of camera, OnePlus 8 Lite is likely to feature a triple rear camera setup that includes 48 MP + 12 MP + 16 MP sensors. The report further suggests that the smartphone might be priced at $434.

As per the report, OnePlus 8 Pro is expected to sport a 6.7-inch curved AMOLED display and a resolution of 1440 x 3140 pixels. This display is likely to feature a hole-punch for the front camera. In terms of the processor, the OnePlus 8 Pro might be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 chipset. In terms of camera, it is likely to come with a 64 MP main sensor and it might have a fourth 3D ToF sensor.

Previously, 91Mobiles had also revealed a few specs of OnePlus 8 Lite, hinting that it might come with a 90 Hz display.

