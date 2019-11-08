Friday, November 08, 2019Back to
OnePlus 8 Pro speculated to come with 120 Hz Super Smooth display: Report

As per the earlier report, the upcoming OnePlus 8 Pro is likely to feature a 6.65-inch punch-hole display and curved edges


tech2 News StaffNov 08, 2019 13:49:45 IST

After the OnePlus 7 Pro (Review) launch, the discussion around 90 Hz display became quite mainstream. Asus ROG Phone, however, was the first phone to come with a 90 Hz display in 2018, but given OnePlus' popularity, it has led to more phone makers opting for a 90 Hz display.

Asus ROG Phone II (Review) which was released October 2019, came with a 120 Hz display. Now rumour has it that OnePlus' next flagship device, the OnePlus 8 Pro will also come with a 120 Hz display, according to report in GizmoChina. OnePlus generally has its launch event in May, so expect the phone launch in Q2 2020.

OnePlus 8 Pro renders. Image: OnLeaks

There are speculations that the upcoming Apple iPhones will also come with a 120 Hz display which will be called 'Promotion OLED' displays. Apple had introduced the ProMotion displays on the iPad Pro two years ago.

Other speculations about the OnePlus 8 Pro include being powered by the upcoming Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 SoC. There will be a quad-camera setup on the back with a 64 MP or 108 MP primary camera surrounded by an ultrawide angle camera, a 3x optical telephoto zoom camera and another camera of unknown resolution.

The OnePlus 8 Pro is expected to sport 8 GB RAM and 128 GB storage on the base variant.

Renders of the OnePlus 8 Pro have already leaked online. As per the earlier report, the upcoming OnePlus 8 Pro is likely to feature a 6.65-inch punch-hole display and curved edges. The pop-up selfie camera is going to be dropped from the phones which could mean that there might finally be an official IP rating on OnePlus devices.

 

