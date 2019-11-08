tech2 News Staff

After the OnePlus 7 Pro (Review) launch, the discussion around 90 Hz display became quite mainstream. Asus ROG Phone, however, was the first phone to come with a 90 Hz display in 2018, but given OnePlus' popularity, it has led to more phone makers opting for a 90 Hz display.

Asus ROG Phone II (Review) which was released October 2019, came with a 120 Hz display. Now rumour has it that OnePlus' next flagship device, the OnePlus 8 Pro will also come with a 120 Hz display, according to report in GizmoChina. OnePlus generally has its launch event in May, so expect the phone launch in Q2 2020.

There are speculations that the upcoming Apple iPhones will also come with a 120 Hz display which will be called 'Promotion OLED' displays. Apple had introduced the ProMotion displays on the iPad Pro two years ago.

Other speculations about the OnePlus 8 Pro include being powered by the upcoming Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 SoC. There will be a quad-camera setup on the back with a 64 MP or 108 MP primary camera surrounded by an ultrawide angle camera, a 3x optical telephoto zoom camera and another camera of unknown resolution.

The OnePlus 8 Pro is expected to sport 8 GB RAM and 128 GB storage on the base variant.

Renders of the OnePlus 8 Pro have already leaked online. As per the earlier report, the upcoming OnePlus 8 Pro is likely to feature a 6.65-inch punch-hole display and curved edges. The pop-up selfie camera is going to be dropped from the phones which could mean that there might finally be an official IP rating on OnePlus devices.