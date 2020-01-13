tech2 News Staff

Rumours so far have made us believe that this year, OnePlus will launch three new smartphones under its new flagship series — OnePlus 8, OnePlus 8 Lite, and OnePlus 8 Pro. It has also been suggested that this year, OnePlus will launch its flagships smartphones sooner than usual. OnePlus 7 and OnePlus 7 Pro were launched on 14 May 2019.

Ahead of the expected launch, the OnePlus 8 Pro has been spotted (via GizmoChina) on benchmarking website Geekbench. The device got listed on 10 January and is codenamed 'GALILEI IN2023'.

Per the listing, the OnePlus 8 Pro will runs Android 10 out-of-the-box and will be equipped with a whopping 12 GB RAM. Powering the device will reportedly be Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 processor.

The Geekbench listing shows that the OnePlus 8 Pro scored 4,296 points in the single-core test and 12,531 points in the multi-core test.

OnePlus 8 Pro expected specifications

Previous leaks also suggest that the OnePlus 8 Pro might feature a punch hole in the top right corner of the display. Another leak reveals that the smartphone may come with a vertical camera lineup like OnePlus 7T Pro (Review) and not a circular camera module like OnePlus 7T (Review).

The smartphone is expected to sport a quad-camera setup on the back with a 64 MP or 108 MP primary camera surrounded by an ultrawide angle camera, a 3x optical telephoto zoom camera and another camera of unknown resolution.

OnePlus 8 Pro is also expected to feature a 6.5-inch display with a 120 Hz refresh rate.

