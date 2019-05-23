tech2 News Staff

Just a week after going up on sale, OnePlus 7 Pro has already become the fastest selling smartphone in the premium category, claims Amazon India.

Amazon India said in a press statement that the OnePlus 7 Pro (review) sold the highest number of units in the first seven days of its sale in the Rs 45,000 and higher price segment. The exact number of units sold was not disclosed.

The OnePlus 7 Pro went on sale on 16 May for Amazon Prime members and was opened to all for purchase starting 17 May.

OnePlus 7 Pro: Price and Variants

The OnePlus 7 Pro starts at a Rs 48,999 for the base model with 6 GB RAM and 128 GB storage. There's also an 8 GB RAM with 256 GB storage variant which offers the option of getting a Red phone (Almond will only be available in June). This variant comes in at Rs 52,999.

As for the top-end variant with 12 GB of RAM and 256 GB of storage, the price tag goes up to Rs 57,999. This variant also arrives only in Nebula Blue and will be available for grab only from 28 May.

OnePlus 7 Pro: Introductory offers

OnePlus has teamed up with Reliance Jio to offer OnePlus 7 Pro users benefits worth Rs 9,300, of which, Rs 5,400 will be provided in the form of cashback vouchers in the MyJio app, while the remaining Rs 3,900 will be awarded in the form of partner benefits. This includes discounts worth Rs 2,000 or 20 percent on purchases being made through Zoomcar and Rs 1,550 off on flight tickets and hotel bookings.

Other partner benefits of the 'Jio Beyond Speed' offer include a 15 percent discount on bus bookings and Rs 350 discount on minimum spends of Rs 1,699 through Chumbak.

OnePlus 7 Pro buyers will also be offered a 70 percent exchange value guarantee from Servify and no-cost EMI options for up to six months along with a Rs 2,000 cashback for SBI credit and debit cardholders.

OnePlus 7 Pro: Features and specifications

The OnePlus 7 Pro has a 6.64-inch with a QHD+ resolution with a 90 Hz refresh rate. For photography, the OnePlus 7 Pro features the company's first triple-camera lens setup. This includes a 48 MP, f/1.6 primary camera with laser and phase-detection autofocus as well as OIS; a 16 MP, f/2.2 ultrawide lens and an 8 MP, f/2.4 telephoto lens capable of 3x optical zoom.

It is fuelled by a 4,000 mAh battery and supports 30 W Warp charge technology. Powering the phone is Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 platform.

