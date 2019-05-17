tech2 News Staff

Just a couple of days after the launch of OnePlus' latest spec behemoth, Asus has decided to refresh its own flagship by announcing the ZenFone 6.

Now, if you thought that the ZenFone 5z (review) was basically just a cheaper iPhone X clone, the new model is anything but! At least from a design perspective. Asus has gone ahead and eliminated the top bezel entirely with the addition of a motorised rotating camera.

While the design represents a shift for Asus from chasing the likes of Samsung and Apple, the company hasn't bumped up the price of its flagship offering such as the OnePlus. The Zenfone 5z was priced to take on last year's OnePlus 6 head on and we expect no different from Asus this time around either. OnePlus does throw in a seemingly superior Optic AMOLED display for the price, but apart from that and the difference in camera implementation, there's very little in terms of internal firepower, that separates the Zenfone 6 from the OnePlus 7. Here is a quick comparison of the specs of the two latest mid-range flagships.

(Also Read: Asus Zenfone 6 first impressions)

Smartphone Asus Zenfone 6 OnePlus 7 Display Size (inch) 6.4 6.41 Resolution (pixels) 1080 x 2340 1080 x 2340 Pixel Density (PPI) 403 402 Display Type LCD Optic AMOLED Dimensions(mm) 159.1 x 75.4 x 9.2 157.7 x 74.8 x 8.2 Weight (gm) 190 182 Dual SIM Yes Yes SIM Type Nano-SIM Dual Nano-SIM Dual Connectivity Types GSM / HSPA / LTE GSM / CDMA / HSPA / LTE Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 CPU Cores Octa-core Octa-Core CPU Clock Speed (GHz) 1x 2.84 GHz Kryo 485 & 3x 2.42 GHz Kryo 485 & 4x 1.80 GHz Kryo 485 1x 2.84 GHz Kryo 485 & 3x 2.42 GHz Kryo 485 & 4x 1.80 GHz Kryo 485 GPU Adreno 640 Adreno 640 RAM 6, 8 GB 6, 8 GB Ruggedness — Splashproof On-Board Memory 64/128/256 GB 128/256 GB Expandable Memory Yes, up to 1 TB No Sensors Fingerprint (rear-mounted), accelerometer, gyro, proximity, compass Fingerprint (in-display), accelerometer, gyro, proximity, compass, barometer Rear Camera/Cameras 48 MP, f/1.8 (wide, primary) + 13 MP, f/2.4 (ultrawide) 48 MP, f/1.7 (primary) + 5 MP f/2.4 (depth sensor) Optical Image Stabilization No Yes Camera Array Dual-camera Dual-camera Autofocus System Phase detection autofocus + Laser AF Phase detection autofocus Secondary Camera Motorized flip-up main camera module 16 MP, f/2.0 Video Capture 2160p@30/60fps, 1080p@30/60/240fps, 1080p@30fps, 720p@480fps; gyro-EIS (except @240/480fps) 2160p@30/60fps, 1080p@30/60/240fps, 720p@480fps, Auto HDR, gyro-EIS Flash Dual-LED Dual-LED OS Version Android 9.0 Pie Android 9.0 Pie AI (Smart Assistant) Google Assistant Google Assistant GPS Yes Yes Wi-Fi Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, Hotspot Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, WiFi Direct, DLNA, hotspot Bluetooth v5.0, A2DP v5.0, A2DP, LE, aptX HD NFC Yes Yes Infrared No No Fingerprint Scanner Yes, Rear-mounted Yes, in-display 3.5mm jack Yes No Radio Yes No USB Type Type-C Reversible connector Type-C Reversible connector USB Standard USB 2.0 v 3.1 Battery (mAh) 5,000 3,700 Fast charging Yes, 18 W QuickCharge 4.0 + 10 W Reverse Charging Yes, 20 W Dash Charge Colours Midnight Black, Twilight Silver Mirror Grey, Almond, Red Prices in India Starting at $499 Starts at Rs 32,999

A plain look at the specs sheet reveals exactly why the Zenfone 6 appears more of a competitor for the OnePlus 7 rather than the OnePlus 7 Pro.

While we'll have to wait on a verdict until we review the Asus Zenfone 6, it'll definitely be interesting to see if its camera manages to hold its own against the OnePlus 7.

