Just a couple of days after the launch of OnePlus' latest spec behemoth, Asus has decided to refresh its own flagship by announcing the ZenFone 6.
Now, if you thought that the ZenFone 5z (review) was basically just a cheaper iPhone X clone, the new model is anything but! At least from a design perspective. Asus has gone ahead and eliminated the top bezel entirely with the addition of a motorised rotating camera.
While the design represents a shift for Asus from chasing the likes of Samsung and Apple, the company hasn't bumped up the price of its flagship offering such as the OnePlus. The Zenfone 5z was priced to take on last year's OnePlus 6 head on and we expect no different from Asus this time around either. OnePlus does throw in a seemingly superior Optic AMOLED display for the price, but apart from that and the difference in camera implementation, there's very little in terms of internal firepower, that separates the Zenfone 6 from the OnePlus 7. Here is a quick comparison of the specs of the two latest mid-range flagships.
|Smartphone
|Asus Zenfone 6
|OnePlus 7
|Display Size (inch)
|6.4
|6.41
|Resolution (pixels)
|1080 x 2340
|1080 x 2340
|Pixel Density (PPI)
|403
|402
|Display Type
|LCD
|Optic AMOLED
|Dimensions(mm)
|159.1 x 75.4 x 9.2
|157.7 x 74.8 x 8.2
|Weight (gm)
|190
|182
|Dual SIM
|Yes
|Yes
|SIM Type
|Nano-SIM Dual
|Nano-SIM Dual
|Connectivity Types
|GSM / HSPA / LTE
|GSM / CDMA / HSPA / LTE
|Processor
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 855
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 855
|CPU Cores
|Octa-core
|Octa-Core
|CPU Clock Speed (GHz)
|1x 2.84 GHz Kryo 485 & 3x 2.42 GHz Kryo 485 & 4x 1.80 GHz Kryo 485
|1x 2.84 GHz Kryo 485 & 3x 2.42 GHz Kryo 485 & 4x 1.80 GHz Kryo 485
|GPU
|Adreno 640
|Adreno 640
|RAM
|6, 8 GB
|6, 8 GB
|Ruggedness
|—
|Splashproof
|On-Board Memory
|64/128/256 GB
|128/256 GB
|Expandable Memory
|Yes, up to 1 TB
|No
|Sensors
|Fingerprint (rear-mounted), accelerometer, gyro, proximity, compass
|Fingerprint (in-display), accelerometer, gyro, proximity, compass, barometer
|Rear Camera/Cameras
|48 MP, f/1.8 (wide, primary) + 13 MP, f/2.4 (ultrawide)
|48 MP, f/1.7 (primary) + 5 MP f/2.4 (depth sensor)
|Optical Image Stabilization
|No
|Yes
|Camera Array
|Dual-camera
|Dual-camera
|Autofocus System
|Phase detection autofocus + Laser AF
|Phase detection autofocus
|Secondary Camera
|Motorized flip-up main camera module
|16 MP, f/2.0
|Video Capture
|2160p@30/60fps, 1080p@30/60/240fps, 1080p@30fps, 720p@480fps; gyro-EIS (except @240/480fps)
|2160p@30/60fps, 1080p@30/60/240fps, 720p@480fps, Auto HDR, gyro-EIS
|Flash
|Dual-LED
|Dual-LED
|OS Version
|Android 9.0 Pie
|Android 9.0 Pie
|AI (Smart Assistant)
|Google Assistant
|Google Assistant
|GPS
|Yes
|Yes
|Wi-Fi
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, Hotspot
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, WiFi Direct, DLNA, hotspot
|Bluetooth
|v5.0, A2DP
|v5.0, A2DP, LE, aptX HD
|NFC
|Yes
|Yes
|Infrared
|No
|No
|Fingerprint Scanner
|Yes, Rear-mounted
|Yes, in-display
|3.5mm jack
|Yes
|No
|Radio
|Yes
|No
|USB Type
|Type-C Reversible connector
|Type-C Reversible connector
|USB Standard
|USB 2.0
|v 3.1
|Battery (mAh)
|5,000
|3,700
|Fast charging
|Yes, 18 W QuickCharge 4.0 + 10 W Reverse Charging
|Yes, 20 W Dash Charge
|Colours
|Midnight Black, Twilight Silver
|Mirror Grey, Almond, Red
|Prices in India
|Starting at $499
|Starts at Rs 32,999
A plain look at the specs sheet reveals exactly why the Zenfone 6 appears more of a competitor for the OnePlus 7 rather than the OnePlus 7 Pro.
While we'll have to wait on a verdict until we review the Asus Zenfone 6, it'll definitely be interesting to see if its camera manages to hold its own against the OnePlus 7.
