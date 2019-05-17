Friday, May 17, 2019Back to
Asus Zenfone 6 vs OnePlus 7: Specs comparison of the newest Snapdragon 855 sporting flagships

The Asus Zenfone 6 could be priced along the lines of the OnePlus 7 and not the OnePlus 7 Pro.

tech2 News StaffMay 17, 2019 11:01:03 IST

Just a couple of days after the launch of OnePlus' latest spec behemoth, Asus has decided to refresh its own flagship by announcing the ZenFone 6.

Now, if you thought that the ZenFone 5z (review) was basically just a cheaper iPhone X clone, the new model is anything but! At least from a design perspective. Asus has gone ahead and eliminated the top bezel entirely with the addition of a motorised rotating camera.

While the design represents a shift for Asus from chasing the likes of Samsung and Apple, the company hasn't bumped up the price of its flagship offering such as the OnePlus. The Zenfone 5z was priced to take on last year's OnePlus 6 head on and we expect no different from Asus this time around either. OnePlus does throw in a seemingly superior Optic AMOLED display for the price, but apart from that and the difference in camera implementation, there's very little in terms of internal firepower, that separates the Zenfone 6 from the OnePlus 7. Here is a quick comparison of the specs of the two latest mid-range flagships.

(Also Read: Asus Zenfone 6 first impressions)

Asus Zenfone 6 vs OnePlus 7: Specs comparison of the newest Snapdragon 855 sporting flagships

Asus Zenfone 6. Image: Tech2/ Sheldon P

Smartphone Asus Zenfone 6 OnePlus 7
Display Size (inch) 6.4 6.41
Resolution (pixels) 1080 x 2340 1080 x 2340
Pixel Density (PPI) 403 402
Display Type LCD Optic AMOLED
Dimensions(mm) 159.1 x 75.4 x 9.2 157.7 x 74.8 x 8.2
Weight (gm) 190 182
Dual SIM Yes Yes
SIM Type Nano-SIM Dual Nano-SIM Dual
Connectivity Types GSM / HSPA / LTE GSM / CDMA / HSPA / LTE
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Qualcomm Snapdragon 855
CPU Cores Octa-core Octa-Core
CPU Clock Speed (GHz) 1x 2.84 GHz Kryo 485 & 3x 2.42 GHz Kryo 485 & 4x 1.80 GHz Kryo 485 1x 2.84 GHz Kryo 485 & 3x 2.42 GHz Kryo 485 & 4x 1.80 GHz Kryo 485
GPU Adreno 640 Adreno 640
RAM 6, 8 GB 6, 8 GB
Ruggedness  Splashproof
On-Board Memory 64/128/256 GB 128/256 GB
Expandable Memory Yes, up to 1 TB No
Sensors Fingerprint (rear-mounted), accelerometer, gyro, proximity, compass Fingerprint (in-display), accelerometer, gyro, proximity, compass, barometer
Rear Camera/Cameras 48 MP, f/1.8 (wide, primary) + 13 MP, f/2.4 (ultrawide) 48 MP, f/1.7 (primary) + 5 MP f/2.4 (depth sensor)
Optical Image Stabilization No Yes
Camera Array Dual-camera Dual-camera
Autofocus System Phase detection autofocus + Laser AF Phase detection autofocus
Secondary Camera Motorized flip-up main camera module 16 MP, f/2.0
Video Capture 2160p@30/60fps, 1080p@30/60/240fps, 1080p@30fps, 720p@480fps; gyro-EIS (except @240/480fps) 2160p@30/60fps, 1080p@30/60/240fps, 720p@480fps, Auto HDR, gyro-EIS
Flash Dual-LED Dual-LED
OS Version Android 9.0 Pie Android 9.0 Pie
AI (Smart Assistant) Google Assistant Google Assistant
GPS Yes Yes
Wi-Fi Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, Hotspot Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, WiFi Direct, DLNA, hotspot
Bluetooth v5.0, A2DP v5.0, A2DP, LE, aptX HD
NFC Yes Yes
Infrared No No
Fingerprint Scanner Yes, Rear-mounted Yes, in-display
3.5mm jack Yes No
Radio Yes No
USB Type Type-C Reversible connector Type-C Reversible connector
USB Standard USB 2.0 v 3.1
Battery (mAh) 5,000 3,700
Fast charging Yes, 18 W QuickCharge 4.0 + 10 W Reverse Charging Yes, 20 W Dash Charge
Colours Midnight Black, Twilight Silver Mirror Grey, Almond, Red
Prices in India Starting at $499 Starts at Rs 32,999

A plain look at the specs sheet reveals exactly why the Zenfone 6 appears more of a competitor for the OnePlus 7 rather than the OnePlus 7 Pro.

While we'll have to wait on a verdict until we review the Asus Zenfone 6, it'll definitely be interesting to see if its camera manages to hold its own against the OnePlus 7.

