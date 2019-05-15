Thursday, May 16, 2019Back to
OnePlus 7 Pro scores 111 on DxOMark, reviewers find camera average, here's why

Early reviewers around the world found OnePlus 7 Pro's camera not living up to the hype the company created.

tech2 News StaffMay 15, 2019 14:26:14 IST

At the OnePlus 7 series launch event on 14 May, the company launched its latest flagship duo — the OnePlus 7 and OnePlus 7 Pro. The latter of the two, as the 'Pro' in the moniker suggests, is the more powerful device. In fact, OnePlus 7 Pro is the most powerful phone the company has yet made, barring its camera performance.

Early reviews around the world found the OnePlus 7 Pro's camera not living up to the hype that the company created.

You can view our OnePlus 7 Pro image and video samples here.

However, DxOMark released the OnePlus 7 Pro's camera score of 111 points, which also happens to be the third-highest score to date. The first two places are tied at 112 by the Huawei P30 Pro and the Samsung Galaxy S10 5G.

OnePlus 7 Pro scores 111 on DxOMark, reviewers find camera average, heres why

At Rs 57,999 for the maxed-out variant, the OnePlus 7 Pro certainly isn't perfect. Image: tech2/ Prannoy Palav

And this discrepancy in results was pointed out by Mr Phone's Ershad Kaleebullah, who highlighted this disclaimer by DxOMark.

"Please note: The camera firmware used for the DxOMark tests is not yet currently available to consumers. OnePlus will make it available as an over-the-air update before the end of the month."

This means that DxOMark's score has been obtained on a different firmware on the OnePlus 7 Pro whereas all the reviewers have been apparently running a firmware that's old, and hence the lukewarm feedback on camera.

That doesn't seem fair, considering the early reviewers' test will soon become inaccurate once the latest firmware is released.

We have reached out to OnePlus to get a timeline on the new firmware's timeline. We will update this space as soon as we hear from them.

Per DxOMarks's test, OnePlus 7 Pro got a photo score of 118 points, which is just a point behind the Huawei P30 Pro, and with the exception of artifacts and zoom, the two devices achieve very similar scores. Further, the report says that the OnePlus 7 Pro has great exposures, good contrast in all lighting conditions, and "has a wide dynamic range" that preserves both highlight and shadow detail in high-contrast scenes.

