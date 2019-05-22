Wednesday, May 22, 2019Back to
Android Q beta announced for OnePlus 7-series: Here's how to download it

The latest build of Android Q beta is currently unfinished and is suitable only for developers.

tech2 News StaffMay 22, 2019 16:37:16 IST

The recently announced flagship from OnePlus called the OnePlus 7 Pro (Review) was announced this month as a true competitor for high-end flagships. The device comes with Android 9.0 Pie with the custom OxygenOS skin overlaying it.

OnePlus 6 (Review) and OnePlus 6T (Review) have already been announced to be part of the Android Q beta program and now OnePlus is working with Google to extend this functionality to OnePlus 7 Pro as well.

The gradient finish on the glass-backed rear looks really nice.

The latest build of Android Q beta is currently unfinished and is suitable for developers who want to fine-tune their apps to this upcoming version of Android. It is therefore recommended to not use this beta version on your daily driver phone as there could be several unresolved bugs in the beta.

For downloading the update here is what you need to do.

Download Android Q beta for OnePlus 7 here and for OnePlus 7 Pro here. Follow the steps below.

  •  Download the latest ROM upgrade zip package from the specified server.
  •  Copy the Rollback package to the phone storage.
  •  Go to Settings > System > System Updates > Local upgrade.
  •  Click on the corresponding installation package and do Upgrade > System upgrade completed to 100 percent.
  • After the upgrade is complete, click Restart.
  • The phone will boot into recovery mode to format user data, it will reboot again after formatting.
  • Update successful.​

To roll-back from Android Q beta to stable Android 9.0 Pie, follow this method

  • Download the latest ROM upgrade zip package from the specified server.
  • Copy the Rollback package to the phone storage.
  • Go to Settings > System > System Updates Click top right icon > Local upgrade > Click on the corresponding installation package > Upgrade > System upgrade completed to 100 percent.
  • After the upgrade is complete, click Restart.
  • The phone will boot into recovery mode to format user data, it will reboot again after formatting.
  • Update successful.​

The list of known issues plaguing the device are:

  • Ambient display not working
  • Can't send SMS on VoLTE
  • Navigation gesture is not working
  • Recovery mode not working
  • Issue with MTP

Apart from that, OnePlus also said that kernel sources for the OnePlus 7 Pro can be downloaded right now from its GitHub page.

