OnePlus is working on a camera fix for improving HDR, Nightscape on OnePlus 7 Pro

The camera update for OnePlus 7 Pro users will begin rolling out to users “in a week or so.”

tech2 News StaffMay 23, 2019 13:21:57 IST

The OnePlus 7 Pro (review) features a major overhaul in the camera department this year but a number of users so far have complained that the phone cameras are not quite what they were hoping for.

This, even after a day one OTA update to fix certain camera issues.

Those who've already bought the device, are now taking their camera complaints over to OnePlus forums, demanding an answer from OnePlus developers.

Reacting to the criticism from users, OxygenOS Product Manager Jimmy Z has now confirmed that the next update for the OnePlus 7 Pro camera will receive major “HDR effect and Nightscape (2.0) mode” tweaks.

OnePlus is working on a camera fix for improving HDR, Nightscape on OnePlus 7 Pro

OnePlus 7 Pro is the most premium, most-expensive OnePlus smartphone till date. Image: tech2

The update will begin rolling out to users “in a week or so,” Jimmy Z. noted, which will be music to some users’ ears if they've just spent close to Rs 50,000 on the new OnePlus flagship.

OnePlus has said that the upcoming update is being developed using all of the community feedback to tweak the overall performance.

As brought to notice by XDADevelopers, OnePlus in an AMA on its forums page recently revealed that the company has been working to bring additional features to improve the camera performance on the OnePlus 7 Pro.

These additions will include the ability to capture videos with the other two lenses other than just the primary 48 MP sensor.

It’s also worth noting that the said Nightscape 2.0 mode is not expected to head to older models, which means that any upcoming performance improvements will be restricted to the OnePlus 7 Pro alone.

