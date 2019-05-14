Tuesday, May 14, 2019Back to
OnePlus 7 series launch: Reliance Jio announces benefits up to Rs 9,300 for buyers

The OnePlus 7 series launch event is scheduled to take place in Bengaluru today and begins at 8.15 pm.

tech2 News StaffMay 14, 2019 08:08:48 IST

The calendar finally reads 14 May, which means we are hours away from the much-awaited launch of the OnePlus 7 series which is set to begin at 8:30 pm later today.

Price aside, there's little left to be known about the two phones making their debut today. While we'll have to wait on till tonight for that, Reliance Jio has now announced an attractive offer for new and existing subscribers looking to buy the OnePlus 7 or the OnePlus 7 Pro.

Reliance Jio has announced the 'Jio-OnePlus 7 Series Beyond Speed Offer' under which the telecom operator has revealed benefits for users worth up to Rs 9,300 in total.

OnePlus 7 case by Olixar.

Benefits of the Jio-OnePlus 7 Series Beyond Speed Offer

Under this offer, Jio users will be able to avail an instant cashback of Rs 5,400 on the first prepaid recharge of Rs 299. The recharge can be done via jio.com, Reliance Digital stores, MyJio Stores, Jio retailers or the MyJio app.

The telecom operator has also confirmed that those availing the Jio-OnePlus offer will get the cashback amount in the form of 36 vouchers worth Rs 150 each. The vouchers will be visible on the MyJio app once the recharge has been successfully completed.

In addition to the cashback vouchers the Jio-OnePlus offer also offers additional partner benefits worth Rs 3,900 — comprising of up to Rs 2000 or 20 percent discount (whichever is lower) from Zoomcar, Rs 1,550 off on flight, hotel bookings and 15 percent off on bus bookings from EaseMyTrip. Additionally, Chumbak will also offer a Rs 350 discount on minimum spends of Rs 1,699.

Interested in the OnePlus 7 Pro and its watered down sibling? Here's all we know about the two upcoming phones from OnePlus.

Disclosure - Reliance Industries Ltd. is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust which controls Network18 Media & Investments Ltd

