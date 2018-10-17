The OnePlus 6T launch is almost a fortnight away. It looks like the final piece of the OnePlus 6T puzzle has been leaked, albeit from unofficial sources.

The device has been more or less revealed in its entirety over the past month via leaks, renders and at times by OnePlus itself. We, however, did not have any clear idea as to what the pricing of the device was going to be. Until now.

Twitter user Ishan Agarwal who has been quite reliable with his leaks on Xiaomi, Apple and Samsung devices, has revealed what the OnePlus 6T could be priced at. As per his tweet the starting variant of the OnePlus 6T, which is the 6 GB RAM and 128 GB storage, is said to be priced for Rs 37,999.

BIG LEAK ALERT! Here are the OnePlus 6T India Prices brought to you guys exclusively by me and @mysmartprice! Mirror Black 6GB+128GB- Rs. 37,999

Mirror/Midnight Black 8GB+128GB- Rs. 40,999

Midnight Black 8GB+256GB- Rs. 44,999#OnePlus6T#UnlockTheSpeed#OnePlus#OnePlus6TPrices pic.twitter.com/cs8CnnHwah — Ishan Agarwal (@IshanAgarwal24) October 17, 2018

This happens to be the same Rs 3,000 more than what the OnePlus 6's starting variant was priced earlier this year. However, while OnePlus 6 started with 64 GB storage, the OnePlus 6T will be starting with 128 GB storage.

Other variants which are 8 GB RAM + 128 GB storage and 8 GB RAM + 256 GB storage will be priced at Rs 40,999 and Rs 44,999 respectively. This is a Rs 1,000 increase over the similar storage variants of the OnePlus 6. Obviously, we can't confirm these prices until the phone is launched on 30 October. However, if the past is any indicator, then these prices seem legit.

Recently in a post shared on Chinese social media website Weibo, OnePlus CEO Pete Lau revealed that the OnePlus 6T will come preloaded with Android Pie out of the box.

OnePlus earlier confirmed that the 6T would sport an in-display fingerprint scanner, something which appears to be the major highlight of the phone.

Carl Pei, the company's co-founder, also recently confirmed that the OnePlus 6T would not feature a 3.5 mm headphone jack.