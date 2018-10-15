A day after we had a report noting that the upcoming OnePlus 6T was spotted on a Geekbench listing sporting Android Pie, the Chinese company's CEO Pete Lau has confirmed it in an interview.

In a post shared on Chinese social media website Weibo, Lau revealed that the OnePlus 6T will come preloaded with Android Pie out of the box. This will definitely delight fans, but considering that the OnePlus 6 already has Android 9.0 Pie, this isn't really big news.

OnePlus earlier confirmed that the 6T would sport an in-display fingerprint scanner, something which appears to be the major highlight of the phone.

Carl Pei, the company's co-founder, also recently confirmed that the OnePlus 6T would not feature a 3.5 mm headphone jack.

Other than the in-display fingerprint scanner and a smaller notch, the OnePlus 6T is expected to be almost identical to the OnePlus 6.

From the past leaks we know that the device is expected to arrive in three storage variants — 6 GB RAM with 64 GB storage, 8 GB RAM with 128 GB storage and 8 GB RAM with 256 GB storage.

Other specifications haven't been officially announced yet, but the device is expected to come with a 6.4-inch Optic AMOLED Full HD+ display with a 19.5:9 aspect ratio and a teardrop notch, with a layer of Gorilla Glass on top for protection.

In terms of optics, the OnePlus 6T is expected to sport a dual-camera setup at the back with a 16 MP sensor and a 20 MP sensor. There might be a 16 MP sensor in the selfie camera.

The 6T will also likely feature a 3,700 mAh battery under the hood, which is 10 percent larger than the one in the OnePlus 6.