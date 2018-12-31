tech2 News Staff

So far, we have seen a lot of rumours about the Nokia 9 PureView, which is expected to feature a penta-lens camera. Now, before the year ends, we finally see leaked images of the device, and not a case.

Tipster Evan Blass posted an image of the device on Twitter, saying "Nokia 9 PureView 'Beholder'" and wished us a Happy New Year. From the image posted, we can see that that device has an in-display fingerprint sensor. This is in line with the previous leaks, where we did not see a fingerprint sensor at the back and assumed an in-display one, hoping that it will not be solely reliant on facial recognition.

The image also confirms the penta-lens setup at the back, as we've seen in the past.

Nokia 9 PureView "Beholder." HNY pic.twitter.com/x4Kh3anP46 — Evan Blass (@evleaks) December 31, 2018

Of the seven circular units that the back, five will be for cameras which are expected to come with Zeiss-branded optics, the sixth one will be a flash. We do not know the purpose of the seventh one, maybe it's just for symmetry's sake.

Another leak, a report by the publication NokiaPowerUser has also listed a bunch of expected specifications about the device. The Nokia 9 will feature a 5.9-inch display. In terms of design, it is expected to have an aluminium frame and a glass unibody design.

There is no word on the total pixel count of this camera system, but it could pretty high. However, one report did mention that three out of the five rear cameras are rumoured to be 41 MP units, one a 20 MP unit and the fifth one a 9.7 MP unit.

The Nokia 9 PureView is expected to be powered by Snapdragon 845 SoC with 8 GB RAM and 256 GB internal storage.

Last week we saw case renders of the device in four colour variants. The week before that we saw an image of a transparent case which was for the Nokia 9 Pureview.

Last month a case was listed on Amazon's UK website and before that, we saw a Silicon case with seven cutouts at the back for lenses and a flash which is quite likely for the same device.

Finally, we have phone leaks and not case just renders.