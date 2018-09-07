Friday, September 07, 2018 Back to
tech2 News Staff 07 September, 2018 18:20 IST

Nokia 9 leaked image reveals oddly placed five camera setup at the back

Nokia 9 was expected to launch in IFA 2018, but will now probably be launched later this year.

Nokia 9 has been in the news recently for having a strange camera set up at the back, with as many as 5 camera units.

A fresh leak, however, shows a clearer image of the device with seven circular units at the back, five of which are cameras, one is probably a flash and the last one, we haven’t been able to find out yet. Maybe a sensor for laser AF.

The latest photo was released by the publication ITHomes and shows the Nokia phone with the model number TA-1904. In terms of looks, the phone has a glossy back or dark blue coloured back.

Nokia 9. Image: ITHome

Nokia 9. Image: ITHome

The seven units are placed in a hexagonal shape, six in a circle and one in the centre. Five cameras out of these come with Zeiss-branded optics. There is no fingerprint sensor at the back, it could either be in the front or be an in-display scanner. Hope that it is not completely reliant on facial unlock.

There were reports earlier this year in June that the phone would launch in IFA this year, but that did not happen. Now, the phone is rumoured to be coming sometime later in 2018, but it could also get pushed to the next year.

The alleged Nokia 9 is expected to be powered by Snapdragon 845 with 8 GB RAM and 256 GB internal storage. It might feature a 6-inch display.

In terms of optics, three out of the five rear cameras are rumoured to be 41 MP units, one a 20 MP unit and the fifth one a 9.7 MP unit.

We cannot confirm anything about these leaks, and the camera specifications look odd, but not more than their placement. They look like, someone came to India and was inspired by 'rangolis' (patterns, usually circular, created on the floor using coloured materials such as coloured rice, dry flour, coloured sand or flower petals). Or was probably enchanted by a six-eyed sand spider (Hexophthalma).

