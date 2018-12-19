Thursday, December 20, 2018 Back to
New penta-lens case for upcoming Nokia 9 Pureview leaked, but no news about the phone

Nokia 9 PureView is expected to be powered by Snapdragon 845 with 8 GB RAM and 256 GB storage.

tech2 News Staff Dec 19, 2018 14:05 PM IST

We have seen a lot of rumours about the Nokia 9 Pureview, which is expected to feature a penta-lens camera. Here's another case that has now leaked.

HMD Global was expected to unveil the device alongside the Nokia 8.1 at an event in Dubai, but that didn't happen. (Read our full review of the Nokia 8.1 here) There were reports that the device was delayed due to issues with the camera.

This is the third case render in a row and we're beginning to wonder if it a conspiracy to distract us from things that truly matter.

GizmoChina released an image of a transparent case which it claims is for the Nokia 9 Pureview. Last month we saw a case listed on Amazon's UK website. Before that, we saw a Silicon case with seven cutouts at the back for lenses and a flash which is quite likely for the same device.

Nokia 9 case. Image: Gizmochina

Nokia 9 case. Image: Gizmochina

Just like the previous case renders, we see seven cutouts here, which are placed in a hexagonal shape, six in a circle and one in the centre.

Out of these, five will be cameras which are expected to come with Zeiss-branded optics. There is no fingerprint sensor at the back, it could either be in the front or be an in-display scanner. Hope that it is not completely reliant on facial unlock.

There is no word on the total pixel count of this camera system, but they could pretty high. However, one report did mention that three out of the five rear cameras are rumoured to be 41 MP units, one a 20 MP unit and the fifth one a 9.7 MP unit.

The alleged Nokia 9 PureView is expected to be powered by Snapdragon 845 SoC with 8 GB RAM and 256 GB internal storage and it might feature a 6-inch display. We do not know when the device will be launched, but here's hoping that it soon see the light of day.

