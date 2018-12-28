tech2 News Staff

We have seen a lot of rumours about the Nokia 9 Pureview, which is expected to feature a penta-lens camera. Here's a yet another case render.

The publication AndroidPure has released images of the cases for Nokia 9, again confirming the penta-lens setup at the back just like we've seen in the past. There is no information about the actual device though. This is the fourth case render that we are seeing in a row.

HMD Global was expected to unveil the device alongside Nokia 8.1 at an event in Dubai, but that didn't happen. (Read our full review of the Nokia 8.1 here) There were reports that the device was delayed due to issues with the camera.

Just like the previous case renders, we see seven cutouts here, which are placed in a hexagonal shape, six in a circle and one in the centre.

Last week we saw an image of a transparent case which was for the Nokia 9 Pureview. Last month we saw a case listed on Amazon's UK website and before that, we saw a Silicon case with seven cutouts at the back for lenses and a flash which is quite likely for the same device.

Of the seven cutouts that we see in total, five will be for cameras which are expected to come with Zeiss-branded optics. There is no fingerprint sensor at the back, it could either be in the front or be an in-display scanner. Hope that it is not completely reliant on facial unlock.

There is no word on the total pixel count of this camera system, but they could pretty high. However, one report did mention that three out of the five rear cameras are rumoured to be 41 MP units, one a 20 MP unit and the fifth one a 9.7 MP unit.

The alleged Nokia 9 PureView is expected to be powered by Snapdragon 845 SoC with 8 GB RAM and 256 GB internal storage and it might feature a 6-inch display. We do not know when the device will be launched, but here's hoping that it soon see the light of day.

2018 has been an eventful year and here's our comprehensive list of year ender stories.