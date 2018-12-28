Saturday, December 29, 2018 Back to
Yet another penta-lens case render leaked for the expected Nokia 9 Pureview

Nokia 9 Pureview is expected to be powered by Snapdragon 845 with 8 GB RAM and 256 GB storage.

tech2 News Staff Dec 28, 2018 08:53 AM IST

We have seen a lot of rumours about the Nokia 9 Pureview, which is expected to feature a penta-lens camera. Here's a yet another case render.

The publication AndroidPure has released images of the cases for Nokia 9, again confirming the penta-lens setup at the back just like we've seen in the past. There is no information about the actual device though. This is the fourth case render that we are seeing in a row.

Nokia 9 Case Render. image: Android Pure

HMD Global was expected to unveil the device alongside Nokia 8.1 at an event in Dubai, but that didn't happen. (Read our full review of the Nokia 8.1 here) There were reports that the device was delayed due to issues with the camera.

Just like the previous case renders, we see seven cutouts here, which are placed in a hexagonal shape, six in a circle and one in the centre.

Last week we saw an image of a transparent case which was for the Nokia 9 Pureview. Last month we saw a case listed on Amazon's UK website and before that, we saw a Silicon case with seven cutouts at the back for lenses and a flash which is quite likely for the same device.

Of the seven cutouts that we see in total, five will be for cameras which are expected to come with Zeiss-branded optics. There is no fingerprint sensor at the back, it could either be in the front or be an in-display scanner. Hope that it is not completely reliant on facial unlock.

There is no word on the total pixel count of this camera system, but they could pretty high. However, one report did mention that three out of the five rear cameras are rumoured to be 41 MP units, one a 20 MP unit and the fifth one a 9.7 MP unit.

The alleged Nokia 9 PureView is expected to be powered by Snapdragon 845 SoC with 8 GB RAM and 256 GB internal storage and it might feature a 6-inch display. We do not know when the device will be launched, but here's hoping that it soon see the light of day.

2018 has been an eventful year and here's our comprehensive list of year ender stories.

Top Tech and Science Trends of 2018

The Jio Effect | Data Revolution | All Things Internet

Tech2's top smartphone picks of 2018

PUBG MOBILE - NEW VIKENDI MAP

Realme U1 Review: A tough competitor of the Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 pro

Online Therapy |Support 24x7 | All Things Internet

Asus Zenfone Max Pro M2 Review

PUBG Mobile Stream - ROG Phone

All Things Internet | Tech2

Samsung One UI First Look

