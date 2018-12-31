Tuesday, January 01, 2019 Back to
New Year's Eve 2018: Google doodle wishes with a pair of partying baby elephants

May 2019 bring you the best with loads of happiness!

tech2 News Staff Dec 31, 2018 21:55 PM IST

Tonight’s 31 December the world will celebrate as 2018 passes and we enter 2019. As we experience mixed feelings of both happiness and hopefulness for the coming year, and nostalgia looking back at all that happened in the past year, even Google has sent us a friendly reminder with a Doodle of two playful baby elephants partying, and waiting for the clock to strike 12 am.

A Google Doodle is essentially a special version of the Google logo that appears on the homepage commemorating holidays, events, people and more.

Google Doodle for New Year's Eve 2018. Image: Google

The baby elephant on the left is seen blowing balloons while the one on the right enjoys popcorn. A clock on the top is just about to hit midnight.

Describing the Doodle, Googl writes, "A mammoth pile of balloons? Check. A ton of party hats? Check. A herd of friends and family ready to countdown? Check. Let the New Year’s Eve festivities commence! At the stroke of midnight, it’s out with the old and in with the new. We’ll sing that song “Should old acquaintance be forgot,” but there’s no need to worry about our purple friends. Elephants never forget."

Happy New Year’s Eve!

2018 has been an eventful year, and here's our comprehensive list of year ender stories.

Best value for money phones of 2018: Poco F1, Realme 2 Pro, Nokia 7 Plus and more

Best Camera phones of 2018: Pixel 3, Apple iPhone XS, Huawei Mate 20 Pro on top

Best Flagship phones of 2018: From Samsung Galaxy Note 9 to OnePlus 6 to Poco F1

Audio trends of 2018: Airpods, Alexa, Google Home, AI-powered speakers and more

India's year in space: ISRO's big wins in 2018, Gaganyaan 2022 and Space startups

2018 in Wildlife: Gir lions, 'man-eater' Avni, dead elephants echo drumbeats of doom

