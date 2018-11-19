Monday, November 19, 2018 Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Nokia 9 PureView case renders reportedly revealed showing cutout for five lenses

A Silicon case with seven cutouts at the back for lenses and a flash is quite likely for the Nokia 9 PureView.

tech2 News Staff Nov 19, 2018 11:38 AM IST

There have been a lot of rumours that HMD-Global, which owns the Nokia brand, will be unveiling at least two smartphones on 5 December. The first device is most likely going to be Nokia 8.1 which is actually the global variant of the Nokia X7 launched in China. However, the second phone is perhaps going to be the elusive penta-lens Nokia 9 PureView smartphone.

As per images by Slashleaks, the case renders of both the devices ie Nokia 8.1 and Nokia 9 PureView have been revealed. A Silicon case with seven cutouts at the back for lenses and a flash is quite likely for the Nokia 9 PureView. One can expect the phone to launch soon enough if cases have made its way to the internet.

For the uninitiated, the PureView trademark was originally licensed to Microsoft and later transferred to HMD Global by the European Union Intellectual Property office. PureView phones are associated with having a great camera.

Nokia 9 Case render. Slashleaks

Nokia 9 Case render. Slashleaks

There is no word on the total pixel count of this camera system, but it is safe to say that it is going to be pretty high. We could also see a 41 MP sensor like the one seen on the Nokia 808 PureView back in 2012.

The alleged Nokia 9 PureView is expected to be powered by Snapdragon 845 SoC with 8 GB RAM and 256 GB internal storage and it might feature a 6-inch display. Let's hope we can get a look at the device soon enough.

tags
Loading...



Washington Sundar Was Born To Play Cricket | Steve Madden #SelfMade


Top Stories

latest videos

Xiaomi Mi Air Purifier 2S review

Xiaomi Mi Air Purifier 2S review
Samsung Electronics HQ Visit Highlights

Samsung Electronics HQ Visit Highlights
All the details about Audible India's launch and audiobooks | Tech2Talks

All the details about Audible India's launch and audiobooks | Tech2Talks
Indian employees don’t get along in Chinese companies? | #DailyDope

Indian employees don’t get along in Chinese companies? | #DailyDope
How to create custom WhatApp stickers on Android

How to create custom WhatApp stickers on Android
How the new US government will play a role in the life of tech companies | Daily Dope

How the new US government will play a role in the life of tech companies | Daily Dope
Decoding Xiaomi's success — The Manu Jain Interview | Tech2 Talks

Decoding Xiaomi's success — The Manu Jain Interview | Tech2 Talks
Smartphone prices to shoot up post Diwali | #DailyDope

Smartphone prices to shoot up post Diwali | #DailyDope
Top smartphones to buy this Diwali

Top smartphones to buy this Diwali
Diwali 2018: Top gadget picks under Rs 50,000

Diwali 2018: Top gadget picks under Rs 50,000

also see

Nokia 8.1

Nokia 8.1 expected to launch on 28 November, may be priced at Rs 23,999

Nov 14, 2018

Nokia 8.1

Nokia 8.1 with model number TA-1119 gets spotted on Taiwanese certification agency

Nov 10, 2018

science

artificial intelligence

This AI system can compare and identify the most suitable treatment for a patient

Nov 19, 2018

Satellites

New space industry emerges to inspect, refuel and repair abandoned satellites

Nov 19, 2018

Diabetes

Google halts project to build glucose-sensing contact lens for people with diabetes

Nov 19, 2018

Medicine

A super-spicy Moroccan cactus offers hope to end our dependence on opioids

Nov 18, 2018