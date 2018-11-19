tech2 News Staff

There have been a lot of rumours that HMD-Global, which owns the Nokia brand, will be unveiling at least two smartphones on 5 December. The first device is most likely going to be Nokia 8.1 which is actually the global variant of the Nokia X7 launched in China. However, the second phone is perhaps going to be the elusive penta-lens Nokia 9 PureView smartphone.

As per images by Slashleaks, the case renders of both the devices ie Nokia 8.1 and Nokia 9 PureView have been revealed. A Silicon case with seven cutouts at the back for lenses and a flash is quite likely for the Nokia 9 PureView. One can expect the phone to launch soon enough if cases have made its way to the internet.

For the uninitiated, the PureView trademark was originally licensed to Microsoft and later transferred to HMD Global by the European Union Intellectual Property office. PureView phones are associated with having a great camera.

There is no word on the total pixel count of this camera system, but it is safe to say that it is going to be pretty high. We could also see a 41 MP sensor like the one seen on the Nokia 808 PureView back in 2012.

The alleged Nokia 9 PureView is expected to be powered by Snapdragon 845 SoC with 8 GB RAM and 256 GB internal storage and it might feature a 6-inch display. Let's hope we can get a look at the device soon enough.