EISA or Expert Imaging and Sound Association, a collaboration of 53 magazines across 25 European countries, has just published its best smartphone picks for the 2018-2019 period and the list features the Huawei P20 Pro, the Honor 10 and the Nokia 7 Plus.

We must add, however, that the time period chosen by EISA is an odd one. Firstly, 2019 is far from over, and secondly, phones like the Samsung Galaxy Note series, Apple's entire iPhone line and the Google Pixel will lose out by default. By the time the next list is out, these phones will already be a year old.

Now, EISA hands out awards as per category and smartphones fall under the "Mobile Devices" section. This section is further divided into several sub-categories under which devices are awarded.

The association, which claims to represent the largest editorial collaboration in the consumer electronics industry, awarded the Honor 10 the best "Lifestyle Smartphone" badge. The award note indicates that the phone's design and AI-powered camera features won it the award.

The Huawei P20 Pro, on the other hand, was awarded the "Best Smartphone" award.

Arguably, HMD Global's best value-for-money Nokia smartphone this year has been the Nokia 7 Plus and EISA seems to recognise that. The Nokia 7 Plus was awarded the best "Consumer Smartphone" of the year purely because of the value the phone provides. In India, the 7 Plus is currently priced at Rs 25,999 and features a Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 SoC, 4 GB of RAM with 64 GB of storage onboard and a 6-inch Full HD+ display with a stock Android One experience.

Alongside these three sub-categories which were meant solely for smartphones, EISA gave out seven other awards to individual products for the best Mobile Audio Player, best Wireless In-Ear Headphones, and so on.