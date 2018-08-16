Thursday, August 16, 2018 Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

tech2 News Staff 16 August, 2018 16:19 IST

Nokia 7 Plus, Huawei P20 Pro and the Honor 10 win big at EISA awards for 2018-19

Alongside these 3 sub-categories which were meant for smartphones, EISA gave out seven other awards.

EISA or Expert Imaging and Sound Association, a collaboration of 53 magazines across 25 European countries, has just published its best smartphone picks for the 2018-2019 period and the list features the Huawei P20 Pro, the Honor 10 and the Nokia 7 Plus.

We must add, however, that the time period chosen by EISA is an odd one. Firstly, 2019 is far from over, and secondly, phones like the Samsung Galaxy Note series, Apple's entire iPhone line and the Google Pixel will lose out by default. By the time the next list is out, these phones will already be a year old.

Honor 10. Image: tech2/ Nimish Sawant

Honor 10. Image: tech2/ Nimish Sawant

Now, EISA hands out awards as per category and smartphones fall under the "Mobile Devices" section. This section is further divided into several sub-categories under which devices are awarded.

The association, which claims to represent the largest editorial collaboration in the consumer electronics industry, awarded the Honor 10 the best "Lifestyle Smartphone" badge. The award note indicates that the phone's design and AI-powered camera features won it the award.

The Huawei P20 Pro. Image: tech2/Rehan Hooda

The Huawei P20 Pro. Image: tech2/Rehan Hooda

The Huawei P20 Pro, on the other hand, was awarded the "Best Smartphone" award.

Arguably, HMD Global's best value-for-money Nokia smartphone this year has been the Nokia 7 Plus and EISA seems to recognise that. The Nokia 7 Plus was awarded the best "Consumer Smartphone" of the year purely because of the value the phone provides. In India, the 7 Plus is currently priced at Rs 25,999 and features a Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 SoC, 4 GB of RAM with 64 GB of storage onboard and a 6-inch Full HD+ display with a stock Android One experience.

Nokia spent plenty of time designing this smartphone. Image: tech2/Rehan Hooda

Nokia spent plenty of time designing this smartphone. Image: tech2/Rehan Hooda

Alongside these three sub-categories which were meant solely for smartphones, EISA gave out seven other awards to individual products for the best Mobile Audio Player, best Wireless In-Ear Headphones, and so on.

tags


3 amazing art apps | What The App


Top Stories

latest videos

A new era begins with NASA's Parker Solar Probe | Tech2 Science

A new era begins with NASA's Parker Solar Probe | Tech2 Science
Cyber security and net etiquette with Rakshit Tandon

Cyber security and net etiquette with Rakshit Tandon
3 Amazing Art Apps | What The App

3 Amazing Art Apps | What The App
Fortnite for Android LIVE!

Fortnite for Android LIVE!
Xiaomi Black Shark | First Look

Xiaomi Black Shark | First Look
Oppo Find X Review: Most good looking phone in the world

Oppo Find X Review: Most good looking phone in the world
How does the Data Protection Bill impact you

How does the Data Protection Bill impact you
DoT and its measures to control fake news #DailyDope

DoT and its measures to control fake news #DailyDope
Why Saplings Can't Replace Trees, explains Neha Sinha

Why Saplings Can't Replace Trees, explains Neha Sinha
Best Apps To Create Content | What The App

Best Apps To Create Content | What The App

also see

Huawei

Mate 20 Pro expected to come with largest battery capacity among Huawei phones

Aug 09, 2018

Honor

Honor Magic 2 may feature 95% screen-to-body ratio, graphene battery tech: Reports

Aug 05, 2018

Galaxy Note 9

Samsung Galaxy Note 9 v iPhone X v Pixel 2 XL and other flagship comparisons

Aug 10, 2018

Honor Play

Honor Play vs Vivo V9 vs Oppo F7 vs Nokia 7 Plus: Specifications face-off

Aug 07, 2018

Nokia 7 Plus

Android 9 Pie Developer Preview build beta 4 now available on the Nokia 7 Plus

Aug 09, 2018

Nokia

Nokia confirms rolling out Android 9.0 Pie on some of its phone models soon

Aug 15, 2018

science

Conservation

Over 9 crore saplings planted state-wide in Uttar Pradesh on Independence Day

Aug 16, 2018

Aditya-L1

All about the Aditya-L1: ISRO's upcoming satellite to unveil secrets of the Sun

Aug 16, 2018

Gaganyan

Sending Indians to space isn’t a new idea, but Modi has now fast-tracked the project

Aug 16, 2018

3D Bioprinting

Scientists create 3D printed placenta-on-a-chip to study nutrient transfer

Aug 16, 2018