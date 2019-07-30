Tuesday, July 30, 2019Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Honor 10 and Honor 8X confirmed via Twitter to get the Android Q update

Before today only the Honor 20 and 20 Pro smartphones had been confirmed with Android Q in 2019.


tech2 News StaffJul 30, 2019 09:59:22 IST

Android Q, which is as of yet unreleased, has been beta-tested on a lot of smartphones and is currently in its fourth beta. Huawei, which has recently gotten back its Android license, is also on the list of beta testers as its sub-brand Honor. The development of EMUI 10 which is Huawei's proprietary skin based on Android Q is full steam ahead despite the shadow of a US blacklist and the Honor 10 and Honor 8X smartphones released last year, will be getting the Android Q update.

Honor 10 and Honor 8X confirmed via Twitter to get the Android Q update

Honor 10. Image: tech2/ Nimish Sawant

Before today only the Honor 20 and 20 Pro smartphones had been confirmed with Android Q in 2019. The Honor 8X (Review) and Honor 10 (Review) received the Android Pie update in March and the end of last year respectively. Twitter user Sandeep asked if both the devices were in the list of smartphones getting Android Q, and the company's official Twitter handle replied by saying that "our software team has already evaluated and confirmed the compatibility of Android Q upgrade."

However, this still leaves question marks on other popular Honor devices such as the Honor Play, Honor View20 and more. The Honor 7X, from 2017, is likely going to start receiving the Android Pie by end of this month. Huawei devices, Mate 20-series and P30-series are first in line to get the Android Q update whenever it rolls out.

Find our entire collection of stories, in-depth analysis, live updates, videos & more on Chandrayaan 2 Moon Mission on our dedicated #Chandrayaan2TheMoon domain.

tags

Top Stories


Episode 3 | Tamannaah’s love for bling and everything in between | Vanity Diaries


latest videos

Private video

Private video

HydraFlick Plays What If | Tech2 Gaming | Indian Heroes of PUBG Season 2

HydraFlick Plays What If | Tech2 Gaming | Indian Heroes of PUBG Season 2

PUBG PC Lite Live with Rakazone Gaming

PUBG PC Lite Live with Rakazone Gaming

Special Guest on Tech2 | PUBG Lite LIVE | Saturday 1:30 PM

Special Guest on Tech2 | PUBG Lite LIVE | Saturday 1:30 PM

Real Shot Challenge with RawKnee | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Real Shot Challenge with RawKnee | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Zero Kill Challenge with RawKnee | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Zero Kill Challenge with RawKnee | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

PUBG Season 4 Trailer I Desi Game Review I Review Ramesh

PUBG Season 4 Trailer I Desi Game Review I Review Ramesh

Item Hell Challenge with RawKnee | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

Item Hell Challenge with RawKnee | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

Star Wars Jedi Fallen Order I Desi Game Review I Review Ramesh

Star Wars Jedi Fallen Order I Desi Game Review I Review Ramesh

Will PUBG Lite replace the emulator market? | PUBG Lite Review

Will PUBG Lite replace the emulator market? | PUBG Lite Review


also see

Honor

Honor to soon launch its Smart Vision TV in India says Honor India President Charles Peng

Jul 24, 2019
Honor to soon launch its Smart Vision TV in India says Honor India President Charles Peng
Best phones under Rs 40,000 (July 2019): From OnePlus 7 to Google Pixel 3a and more

Best phones under Rs 40,000 (July 2019): From OnePlus 7 to Google Pixel 3a and more

Jul 23, 2019

science

International Tiger Day 2019: Project tiger, a homegrown Indian conservation success story

Tiger Day 2019

International Tiger Day 2019: Project tiger, a homegrown Indian conservation success story

Jul 29, 2019
First private Chinese firm launches pair of satellites to orbit on SQX-1 Y1 rocket

Rocket Launch

First private Chinese firm launches pair of satellites to orbit on SQX-1 Y1 rocket

Jul 26, 2019
Aditya L-1: After Chandrayaan 2, ISRO to pursue India's first mission to the Sun in 2020

Aditya L-1

Aditya L-1: After Chandrayaan 2, ISRO to pursue India's first mission to the Sun in 2020

Jul 25, 2019
First test tube baby born on this day in 1978 to an infertile couple in Manchester

In Vitro Fertilisation

First test tube baby born on this day in 1978 to an infertile couple in Manchester

Jul 25, 2019