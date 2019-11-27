tech2 News Staff

Today at a launch event in China, Honor announced a list of all smartphones that will be receive the latest Magic UI 3.0 update. This is the Android 10 based update that will soon be available on a few Honor smartphones including Honor 20 Lite, Honor 8X and more.

As per a report by GSMArena, the company also announced that Honor V30 and Honor V30 Pro, launched today in China, will be the first smartphones that will come with pre-installed Magic 3.0 UI. Smartphones including Honor 20, Honor 20 Pro (First impressions), and Honor View 20 (Review) have already started getting the beta version of the update, as per the company.

Smartphones reportedly getting Honor Magic UI 3.0 are as follows:

Honor 20

Honor 20 Pro (First impressions)

Honor V20 (Review)

Honor Magic 2

Honor 10 Lite (Review)

Honor 20i (Review)

Honor 10 (Review)

Honor V10

Honor 8X (Review)

Honor 9X

Honor 9X Pro

Honor 20S

Honor 20 Lite

While this update is currently only rolling out in China, it is expected that the new Honor UI 3.0 will also debut in India early in 2020 with the likely launch of the Honor V30 and Honor V30 Pro in the market, according to a report by Gadgets360.

