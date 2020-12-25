FP Trending

Nokia 2.4 has reportedly started to receive a new update with build number v1.130. The latest Android build update comes with the December 2020 security path and provides under-the-hood improvements and UI tweaks. The Nokia 2.4 latest update is of about 1.36 GB in size. Nokia 6.1 and Nokia 7 Plus phones have also received the December 2020 security patch update, as per Nokiamob.net. The Nokia 6.1 update has 32.89 MB of security patch, while Nokia 7 Plus has 32.46 MB of data. If you are using any of these Nokia phones and have not received any notification, you can check for the update manually by going to the Settings options of your device.

The update is being spotted on handsets from across the world and hence it may be rolling out in phases. It may take a bit of time before all the devices receive the update notification.

It is recommended that users of Nokia 2.4, Nokia 6.1 and Nokia 7 Plus download the update under a strong Wi-Fi connection.

Nokia 2.4 was launched in India in November this year. The smartphone is priced at Rs 10,399 and comes with a 4,500 mAh2 AI-assisted Adaptive Battery.

The device features 6.5-inch display with along with a selfie notch to enhance screen experience. It has a fingerprint sensor and an AI face unlock for privacy and security.

The Nokia 2.4 has 3 GB RAM and MediaTek Helio P22 under the hood. As for imaging, the smartphone has a 13 MP rear camera along with a 2 MP depth sensor as well as a LED Rear Flash. For selfie, the phone has a 5 MP camera in front.