tech2 News Staff

While many major tech companies were toying with the idea of foldable display smartphones, LG introduced its dual-screen smartphone- LG V50 ThinQ 5G this year at MWC. After that LG G8X ThinQ was launched at IFA 2019. Rumour has it, that the company might launch yet another smartphone with dual-screen support, LG V60 ThinQ 5G, at MWC 2020 with dual-screen support.

As per a report by Korea Herald, LG is likely to tease LG V60 ThinQ, the successor of LG V50 ThinQ 5G, at CES 2020.

(Also read: LG applies for trademarks for M10, V60 and V70 smartphones in South Korea)

The report suggests that LG V60 ThinQ is likely to be launched with a dual-screen accessory — a case that adds a 6.2-inch FHD+ OLED display to the V50 ThinQ 5G. It is connected via special pogo pins placed on the back of the smartphone. The Dual Screen accessory basically turns your standard V50 flagship into a folding smartphone. Apart from watching a movie on one screen and browsing the web on the second screen, LG will also let you use the second display as a virtual controller while gaming, which will appeal to mobile gaming enthusiasts.

The dual smartphone might come with dual-screen support and might be 5G enabled as well, as per the report. Not much has been revealed about the specifications of the phone but it is being expected that it will be powered by Qualcomm's latest Snapdragon 865 chipset.

While these are just speculations so far, one thing is for sure: just like previous years, MWC will witness a lot of smartphone launches. Vivo has also begun sending out invites for the event, which reveal that MWC 2020 will be held on 23 February 2020.

