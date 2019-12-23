tech2 News Staff

Just like every year, Mobile World Congress is scheduled to be held in February next year. Vivo has reportedly confirmed the date as well by sending out invitations for this tech gala.

As per a report by GSMArena, Vivo has sent them an invite stating that MWC 2020 will be held on 23 February next year in Spain. The event will take place at 5.00 CET at Nautic Centre, Barcelona. The invite does not give any detail about any device launch.

In the backdrop, we can see a "V" alphabet. It can be expected that after all this time, Vivo might also delve into the foldable smartphone segment and might launch its first at this upcoming event. And this is possible as it was last year at MWC only when companies like Samsung and Huawei announced their foldable smartphones. But again, this is simply speculation, we cannot say anything for sure.

To recall, Vivo has recently unveiled its Vivo V17 (Review) in India at a price point of Rs 22,990. This "V" could also mean that we might see one more smartphone in the V-series, a successor to the Vivo V17.

Nokia is also expected to launch its Nokia 8.2 at MWC 2020.



Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.