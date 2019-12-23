Monday, December 23, 2019Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Vivo reportedly starts sending invites for MWC 2020, to be held on 23 February

Vivo might launch its foldable smartphone at Mobile World Congress 2020, to be held in Spain.


tech2 News StaffDec 23, 2019 15:49:06 IST

Just like every year, Mobile World Congress is scheduled to be held in February next year. Vivo has reportedly confirmed the date as well by sending out invitations for this tech gala.

As per a report by GSMArena, Vivo has sent them an invite stating that MWC 2020 will be held on 23 February next year in Spain. The event will take place at 5.00 CET at Nautic Centre, Barcelona. The invite does not give any detail about any device launch.

Vivo reportedly starts sending invites for MWC 2020, to be held on 23 February

Vivo

In the backdrop, we can see a "V" alphabet. It can be expected that after all this time, Vivo might also delve into the foldable smartphone segment and might launch its first at this upcoming event. And this is possible as it was last year at MWC only when companies like Samsung and Huawei announced their foldable smartphones. But again, this is simply speculation, we cannot say anything for sure.

Vivo invitation. Image: GSMArena

Vivo invitation. Image: GSMArena

To recall, Vivo has recently unveiled its Vivo V17 (Review) in India at a price point of Rs 22,990. This "V" could also mean that we might see one more smartphone in the V-series, a successor to the Vivo V17.

Nokia is also expected to launch its Nokia 8.2 at MWC 2020.

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

tags

latest videos

Real Shot Challenge with Gamingpro Ocean | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Real Shot Challenge with Gamingpro Ocean | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Zero Kill Challenge with Gamingpro Ocean | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Zero Kill Challenge with Gamingpro Ocean | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Item Hell Challenge with Gamingpro Ocean | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Item Hell Challenge with Gamingpro Ocean | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

1v1 with Gamingpro Ocean | Ep4: Ocean Sharma | 1Up Gaming

1v1 with Gamingpro Ocean | Ep4: Ocean Sharma | 1Up Gaming

Ocean Sharma takes the PUBG Mobile Pop Quiz

Ocean Sharma takes the PUBG Mobile Pop Quiz

Shreeman Legend on Mortal, Rakazone, RawKnee and HydraFlick | 1Up Gaming

Shreeman Legend on Mortal, Rakazone, RawKnee and HydraFlick | 1Up Gaming

Real Shot Challenge with Shreeman Legend | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Real Shot Challenge with Shreeman Legend | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Zero Kill Challenge with Shreeman Legend | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Zero Kill Challenge with Shreeman Legend | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Item Hell Challenge with Shreeman Legend | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Item Hell Challenge with Shreeman Legend | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

1v1 with Shreeman Legend | Episode 3 | 1Up Gaming

1v1 with Shreeman Legend | Episode 3 | 1Up Gaming


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

Vivo V17

Vivo V17 first impressions: Pricey, gorgeous, and a potentially promising camera

Dec 10, 2019
Vivo V17 first impressions: Pricey, gorgeous, and a potentially promising camera
Vivo V17 to launch in India today at 12 pm: Here's when and where to watch it live

Vivo V17

Vivo V17 to launch in India today at 12 pm: Here's when and where to watch it live

Dec 09, 2019
Vivo V17 with 48 MP quad-rear camera setup goes on first sale today, priced at Rs 22,990

Vivo V17

Vivo V17 with 48 MP quad-rear camera setup goes on first sale today, priced at Rs 22,990

Dec 17, 2019
Vivo V17 launched in India at Rs 22,990; sports hole-punch display, 48 MP camera

Vivo V17

Vivo V17 launched in India at Rs 22,990; sports hole-punch display, 48 MP camera

Dec 09, 2019
Vivo V17 review: Enjoy its fancy looks and decent camera, but that is all about it

Vivo V17

Vivo V17 review: Enjoy its fancy looks and decent camera, but that is all about it

Dec 18, 2019
Vivo Christmas Carnival sale: Best deals on Vivo U10, Vivo Z1 Pro, Vivo V15 Pro and more

Vivo Christmas Carnival

Vivo Christmas Carnival sale: Best deals on Vivo U10, Vivo Z1 Pro, Vivo V15 Pro and more

Dec 18, 2019

science

Why is the Sun’s atmosphere hotter than the surface? Parker probe's data likely to find out

Parker Probe

Why is the Sun’s atmosphere hotter than the surface? Parker probe's data likely to find out

Dec 09, 2019
One year in, NASA's Parker Probe returns clues to long-held mysteries about solar wind, sun's atmosphere

Parker Probe Findings

One year in, NASA's Parker Probe returns clues to long-held mysteries about solar wind, sun's atmosphere

Dec 06, 2019
NASA's Parker probe to the sun reveals surprises about solar wind, a year into its 7-year mission

Parker Probe Findings

NASA's Parker probe to the sun reveals surprises about solar wind, a year into its 7-year mission

Dec 06, 2019
Global warming: October 2019 might have been second-hottest month in the second-hottest year on record

Warming World

Global warming: October 2019 might have been second-hottest month in the second-hottest year on record

Nov 20, 2019