Sunday, July 21, 2019Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

LG applies for trademarks for M10, V60 and V70 smartphones in South Korea

LG said that it is betting on new India-first 'W' series of smartphones to woo consumers.

tech2 News StaffJul 21, 2019 11:07:26 IST

LG last month announced a brand-new series of smartphones called the W-series in the Indian market to compete with the increasing pressure from brands such as Realme and Redmi. Now it would appear that another series of smartphones could be making its way called the M-series.

LG applies for trademarks for M10, V60 and V70 smartphones in South Korea

LG Logo.

As per a trademark filed at the Korean Intellectual Property Office, a device called M10 has been trademarked by LG under the category of smartphones. While this could mean that a new M-series is in the offing, reports indicate that it could just be the W10 rebranded as the M10 for LG's home country of South Korea.

Putting the legitimacy of the M-series smartphones, LG has also applied for trademarks for V60 and V70 which obviously are names of future LG V-series smartphones. The last device in the company's flagship V-series was the V50 ThinQ and it would make sense for the company to continue the naming scheme of the series.

Earlier LG said that it is betting on new India-first 'W' series of smartphones to woo consumers in the hyper-competitive Indian phone market, and grab double-digit share over the next two years.

LG's bet on the online channel is similar to rival Samsung's approach. Earlier this year, Samsung had launched an India-first 'M' series that is also sold through Amazon.

Find our entire collection of stories, in-depth analysis, live updates, videos & more on Chandrayaan 2 Moon Mission on our dedicated #Chandrayaan2TheMoon domain.

tags
Loading...


Episode 3 | Tamannaah’s love for bling and everything in between | Vanity Diaries


Top Stories

latest videos

PUBG Season 4 Trailer I Desi Game Review I Review Ramesh

PUBG Season 4 Trailer I Desi Game Review I Review Ramesh

Item Hell Challenge with RawKnee | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

Item Hell Challenge with RawKnee | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

Star Wars Jedi Fallen Order I Desi Game Review I Review Ramesh

Star Wars Jedi Fallen Order I Desi Game Review I Review Ramesh

Will PUBG Lite replace the emulator market? | PUBG Lite Review

Will PUBG Lite replace the emulator market? | PUBG Lite Review

Indian Heroes of PUBG S2 | EP 01: RawKnee | Rony Dasgupta

Indian Heroes of PUBG S2 | EP 01: RawKnee | Rony Dasgupta

Mysterious YT On Why The Hate Against Emulator Players Is Not Justified

Mysterious YT On Why The Hate Against Emulator Players Is Not Justified

Cyberpunk 2077 Game Review I Review Ramesh

Cyberpunk 2077 Game Review I Review Ramesh

Gamer Girls of India | Ep 3: Mysterious YT | Shazia Ayub | First Interview

Gamer Girls of India | Ep 3: Mysterious YT | Shazia Ayub | First Interview

Who’s next on Gamer Girls of India? | Ep 03 Teaser

Who’s next on Gamer Girls of India? | Ep 03 Teaser

Games We Grew Up Playing | Funny Games | Ep 02

Games We Grew Up Playing | Funny Games | Ep 02


also see

LG W30

LG W30, W10 go for second sale on Amazon at a starting price of Rs 8,999

Jul 10, 2019
LG W30, W10 go for second sale on Amazon at a starting price of Rs 8,999
Amazon Prime Day: LG W30 Aurora Green colour variant to go on sale at Rs 9,999

LG W30

Amazon Prime Day: LG W30 Aurora Green colour variant to go on sale at Rs 9,999

Jul 14, 2019

science

Fact check: Was Neil Armstrong's Apollo 11 mission the only time man landed on Moon?

Moon

Fact check: Was Neil Armstrong's Apollo 11 mission the only time man landed on Moon?

Jul 20, 2019
NASA Apollo 9 launch in March 1969 paved the way for humans landing on the Moon 50 years ago

Apollo 9 Anniversary

NASA Apollo 9 launch in March 1969 paved the way for humans landing on the Moon 50 years ago

Jul 20, 2019
8 Days To the Moon and Back Review: Relive Apollo 11 and its lesser-known adventures, 50 years hence

Movie Review

8 Days To the Moon and Back Review: Relive Apollo 11 and its lesser-known adventures, 50 years hence

Jul 20, 2019
Can your mobile phone today power the Apollo 11 mission main computer from 1969?

Moon Mission

Can your mobile phone today power the Apollo 11 mission main computer from 1969?

Jul 20, 2019