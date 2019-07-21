tech2 News Staff

LG last month announced a brand-new series of smartphones called the W-series in the Indian market to compete with the increasing pressure from brands such as Realme and Redmi. Now it would appear that another series of smartphones could be making its way called the M-series.

As per a trademark filed at the Korean Intellectual Property Office, a device called M10 has been trademarked by LG under the category of smartphones. While this could mean that a new M-series is in the offing, reports indicate that it could just be the W10 rebranded as the M10 for LG's home country of South Korea.

Putting the legitimacy of the M-series smartphones, LG has also applied for trademarks for V60 and V70 which obviously are names of future LG V-series smartphones. The last device in the company's flagship V-series was the V50 ThinQ and it would make sense for the company to continue the naming scheme of the series.

Earlier LG said that it is betting on new India-first 'W' series of smartphones to woo consumers in the hyper-competitive Indian phone market, and grab double-digit share over the next two years.

LG's bet on the online channel is similar to rival Samsung's approach. Earlier this year, Samsung had launched an India-first 'M' series that is also sold through Amazon.

