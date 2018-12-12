tech2 News Staff

LG Electronics has just revealed that the company will refresh its premium ultra-light LG Gram laptop lineup with two new models at CES 2019.

These are the LG Gram 17 which features a 17-inch display and the LG Gram 2-in-1 with a 14-inch panel. While they both belong to the same 'Gram' family, each of these ultrabooks caters to a very different set of buyers. The LG Gram 17 offers heavy-duty performance in a thin form factor, while the LG Gram 2-in-1 offers the portability of a tablet using the 360-degree hinge into a laptop form factor.

LG hasn't let out all the beans out in terms of specifics but since the Gram lineup is known for being light, LG put a lot of emphasis on its weight. LG claims the Gram 17 tips the scales at 1.34 kilograms, making it the lightest 17-inch laptop on the market.

The 17-inch laptop will be powered by the "newest 8th Generation Intel Core processors." It will come equipped with a display that boasts a resolution of 2,560 x 1,600 pixel and an aspect ratio of 16:10. In addition, the laptop will come with either a 256 GB or a 512 GB SSD, 8 or 16 GB of RAM, a 72W battery and Thunderbolt 3 ports.

The Gram 2-in-1, on the other hand, will have a Full HD touchscreen panel attached to the keyboard and a Wacom AES 2.0 Pen. Like the Gram 17, this too will be powered by an 8th-Gen Intel Core processor and will come with identical SSD storage and RAM option. Both devices will have fingerprint readers and meet the US Military Standard for durability.

Pricing details have obviously been left for later but as per an older leak, the LG Gram 17 will likely cost around the $1,699 mark while the 2-in-1 convertible will cost you $1,499.