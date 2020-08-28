FP Trending

LG Electronics has officially announced a portable air purifier that one can wear on their face like a mask. The PuriCare Wearable Air Purifier employs two H13 HEPA filters, similar to the filters used in home air purifier products.

In a statement, the South Korean electronics company said that it will "give new meaning to clean, personal air with the introduction PuriCare Wearable Air Purifier at IFA 2020".

The company has also stated that the air purifier will be available starting in the fourth quarter in select markets.

LG states that the PuriCare Wearable Air Purifier resolves issues of homemade masks being of inconsistent quality and disposable masks being in short supply.

According to LG, the air purifier has dual fans and patented Respiratory Sensor that allows users to breathe in clean and filtered air while detecting the cycle and volume of the wearer's breath and adjusting the dual three-speed fans accordingly.

The fans automatically speed up to assist air intake and slow down when exhaling to make breathing easy.

The device sports a lightweight 820mAh battery that offers up to eight hours of function in low mode and two hours on high. It is ergonomically designed to snugly fit the user's face to minimise air leakage.

Speaking about the device, Dan Song, president of LG Electronics Home Appliance & Air Solution Company stated, "At a time when consumers are seeking ways to make life safer and more convenient, it’s important that we are able to offer solutions that add measureable value.”

The device comes with a case that helps maintain hygiene as well. It is equipped with UV-LED lights that kills harmful germs. The case can even charge the mask and send a notification to the LG ThinQ mobile app on both iOS and Android devices when the filters need to be replaced for optimum performance.

Finally, everything from the filters to the ear straps on the PuriCare Wearable Air Purifier are replaceable and recyclable.