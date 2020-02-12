Wednesday, February 12, 2020Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Facebook, Cisco, AT&T will also skip MWC this year over coronavirus fears

GSMA said that participants from China’s Hubei province would not be allowed to attend MWC


ReutersFeb 12, 2020 12:32:56 IST

Cisco Systems Inc, Facebook Inc, AT&T and Sprint Corp on Tuesday became the latest US technology companies to pull out of the Mobile World Congress (MWC) in Barcelona due to the coronavirus outbreak.

A number of companies ranging from Japan’s NTT Docomo and Sony Corp to US chipmakers Intel Corp and Nvidia have already dropped out of the four-day international telecoms conference that draws in more than 100,000 visitors.

“While we are extremely disappointed that we cannot continue with this event as planned, we believe this is the right decision given the current circumstances,” a Cisco spokeswoman said.

(Also read: Coronavirus outbreak FAQ: Face masks, safe meat, tips to stay safe from the deadly airborne infection)

Facebook, Cisco, AT&T will also skip MWC this year over coronavirus fears

MWC is the telecom industry’s biggest annual gathering, with companies spending millions on stands and hospitality to fill their order books. Image: Reuters

The virus, which originated in the Chinese city of Wuhan, has so far killed more than 1,000 people, while spreading to at least 24 countries prompting many companies to restrict travel to and from China.

MWC, set to kick off on 24 February, is the telecom industry’s biggest annual gathering, with companies spending millions on stands and hospitality to fill their order books.

(Also read: Coronavirus outbreak: Total number of infected in United States rises to 13 with another case confirmed in California)

GSMA, the organizer of the event, did not immediately respond to Reuters request for comment.

A industry source told Reuters that GSMA will hold a board meeting on Friday to discuss possible cancellation of MWC.

The organiser said on Sunday participants from China’s Hubei province, where the coronavirus outbreak began, would not be allowed to attend the event and that visitors from China must prove they have been outside the country for at least two weeks prior to the event.

“We value our participation in important industry groups like GSMA and deeply respect the steps they have already taken to protect attendees,” an AT&T spokeswoman said.

“Unfortunately, the most responsible decision is to withdraw our participation from the event to safeguard our employees and customers,” she said.

The event is important to Barcelona, whose economy got a boost of around 470 million euros ($515 million) last year from the conference, according to GSMA.

“We are more prepared than ever,” said Catalan regional health councillor, Alba Verges, to local channel TV3. She added that, from a public health point of view, there is no “objective cause” for the companies to be afraid of attending.

Chinese companies, including Huawei, ZTE, Oppo and Xiaomi, are still attending the event.

Amazon.com Inc, LG Electronics, Ericsson and McAfee have also withdrawn from exhibiting and participating in the conference.

Welcome to Tech2 Innovate, India’s most definitive youth festival celebrating innovation is being held at GMR Grounds, Aerocity Phase 2, on 14th and 15th February 2020. Come and experience an amalgamation of tech, gadgets, automobiles, music, technology, and pop culture along with the who’s who of the online world. Book your tickets now.

tags

latest videos

Join the Squad with CarryMinati | Custom Rooms | #1UpYourGame

Join the Squad with CarryMinati | Custom Rooms | #1UpYourGame

Join the Squad with Dynamo | Custom Rooms | #1UpYourGame

Join the Squad with Dynamo | Custom Rooms | #1UpYourGame

Zero Kill Challenge with GODNiXON | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Zero Kill Challenge with GODNiXON | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Real Shot Challenge with GODNiXON | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Real Shot Challenge with GODNiXON | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Item Hell Challenge with GODNiXON | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Item Hell Challenge with GODNiXON | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

1v1 with GODNiXON | Ep5: Luv Sharma First Interview | 1Up Gaming

1v1 with GODNiXON | Ep5: Luv Sharma First Interview | 1Up Gaming

GODNiXON takes the PUBG Mobile Pop Quiz

GODNiXON takes the PUBG Mobile Pop Quiz

ScoutOP Ultimate Hand Cam | 1Up Game Challenge

ScoutOP Ultimate Hand Cam | 1Up Game Challenge

Scout talks about Owais, Ronak, Ash & Team Bigetron (BTR) | 1Up Gaming

Scout talks about Owais, Ronak, Ash & Team Bigetron (BTR) | 1Up Gaming

Zero Kill Challenge with Scout | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Zero Kill Challenge with Scout | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

Mobile World Congress

Mobile World Congress to go on as planned; LG backs out owing to coronavirus scare

Feb 06, 2020
Mobile World Congress to go on as planned; LG backs out owing to coronavirus scare
Vivo, Intel become the latest companies to back out from MWC 2020 due to coronavirus fear

MWC 2020

Vivo, Intel become the latest companies to back out from MWC 2020 due to coronavirus fear

Feb 11, 2020
China's smartphone sales in Q1 may halve due to coronavirus outbreak: Analyst

smartphone sales

China's smartphone sales in Q1 may halve due to coronavirus outbreak: Analyst

Feb 10, 2020
Coronavirus outbreak: United Airlines cancels flights to China as Facebook, LG, HSBC others avoid travel

Coronavirus

Coronavirus outbreak: United Airlines cancels flights to China as Facebook, LG, HSBC others avoid travel

Jan 29, 2020
Amazon withdraws from Mobile World Congress 2020 over coronavirus fears

Amazon

Amazon withdraws from Mobile World Congress 2020 over coronavirus fears

Feb 10, 2020
Apple to close all China mainland stores till 9 February due the coronavirus outbreak

Apple

Apple to close all China mainland stores till 9 February due the coronavirus outbreak

Feb 03, 2020

science

First CRISPR gene editing trial in cancer patients points to safety of technique in medical treatments

Gene editing

First CRISPR gene editing trial in cancer patients points to safety of technique in medical treatments

Feb 12, 2020
Coronavirus outbreak, N95 masks, traditional medicine and other burning questions — answered

Coronavirus

Coronavirus outbreak, N95 masks, traditional medicine and other burning questions — answered

Feb 05, 2020
Nobel a byproduct, India's aim ought to be developing first-rate science culture: Venki Ramakrishnan

Good Science

Nobel a byproduct, India's aim ought to be developing first-rate science culture: Venki Ramakrishnan

Feb 04, 2020
Watch: First-ever recording of a pair of atoms forming, breaking chemical bonds

Chemistry

Watch: First-ever recording of a pair of atoms forming, breaking chemical bonds

Feb 04, 2020