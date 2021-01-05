FP Trending

LG Electronics expanded its LG Tonefree lineup on Monday with the launch of two new truly wireless earbuds, namely the HBS-FN7 and HBS-FN6. Both the earbuds will be made available in two colour options – Stylish Black and Modern White. These go for sale starting 5 January and the FN7 has been priced at Rs 29,990. The FN6 will cost Rs 24,990. Touted as the “most advanced” earbuds introduced by the South Korean firm, the HBS-FN7 and HBS-FN6 will come with a UV nano charging cradle that sports ultraviolet light for sanitising the earbuds.

So whenever users will insert the buds into the charging case all the microbes on their body will be eliminated. LG says 99.9 percent of the bacteria will be killed while charging.

There is also a LED lighting on the top of the case where the charging level and UV nano status will be visible. The earbuds also sport Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) technology, along with a sleek and ergonomic design. Also, the HBS-FN7 comes with a 21-hour long battery life, while the HBS-FN6 offers an 18-hour long battery life.

LG Electronics has released an introductory offer as per which buyers will be able to avail a discount of 70 percent on the HBS-FN7 model if they purchase it on 5 January 2021 from the LG online brand store. The discount will become 60 percent if the purchase is made on 6 January and 50 percent for a purchase made between 7 and 10 January. The official site of the company mentions that the delivery of the product will begin from 12 January.

A press release from LG states that the earbuds will be available for sale at all retail and leading e-commerce platforms starting next week.

“We are happy to announce our latest launch of the LG TONE FREE Wireless Earbuds with the unique UV Nano and Meridian Technology, that will provide the perfect solution for audiophiles looking for unmatched hygiene and quality and the very best that audio technology has to offer,” said Hak Hyun Kim, Director of Home Entertainment at LG Electronics India.