Leaked poster of Samsung Galaxy Note 9 reveals blue phone with a yellow S Pen

The most interesting feature, however, is the colour contrast between the handset and the S Pen.

As we get closer to the expected launch date of the Samsung Galaxy Note 9 set in the month of August, tipsters can't seem to hold back, with more leaks coming out every day.

After the rumours about the launch date, leaks of the smartphone's renders and recent listing on Chinese certification site TENAA, a new leak of the promotional poster has now showed up online, hinting at the imminent launch of the phablet device.

The Samsung Galaxy Note 8. Image: tech2/Rehan Hooda

The Samsung Galaxy Note 8. Image: tech2/Rehan Hooda

The poster leaked by Slash Leaks shows the position of the fingerprint sensor below the dual-lens camera. It seems that the horizontal panel may also house the flash and heart-rate monitor as well.

We can also see the headphone jack in the bottom panel. May be, Samsung plans on setting the one-sided misalignment of the cavities for the in the ports due to hardware restrictions or maybe it's just the poster. Let's wait and find out.

A poster of Samsung Galaxy Note 9: Image: Slash Leaks

A poster of Samsung Galaxy Note 9: Image: Slash Leaks

The most interesting feature, however, is the colour contrast between the handset and the S Pen. The poster shows the handset to be blue which is paired with a yellow S Pen with the top of the stylus being blue. Quite a bold combination there Samsung!

If your brain has spazzed looking at Samsung's rumoured colour move, here's a quick refresher on the supposed specifications of the Galaxy Note 9.

The phone is said to come with a 6.4-inch Super AMOLED Infinity Display, powered by an Exynos 9810 or Snapdragon 845 SoC, with 6 GB of RAM and a 4,000 mAh battery.

