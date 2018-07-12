Thursday, July 12, 2018 Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

tech2 News Staff 12 July, 2018 12:05 IST

Samsung Galaxy Note 9 seen on certification site TENAA, hints at 24 Aug launch date

The Samsung Galaxy Note 9 phone is said to be certified by FCC earlier with the same model number.

Samsung is said to launch its latest Note series flagship, the Galaxy Note 9 at an event in New York City on 9 August.

But, as per the report in MySmartPrice, there might be a shift in the date with the launch being postponed to 24 August, which is before the expected Apple iPhone launch around September.

Recently an alleged render of the device was floating online which revealed its supposed design from the front which looked nearly identical to Galaxy Note 8.

Samsung Galaxy Note 9 render. 91 Mobile

Samsung Galaxy Note9 render. Image: 91 Mobile

Ahead of the launch, the rumour mills have started churning and according to a report in GSMArena, it seems that Samsung has just got a device listed on Chinese certification site TENAA. The Samsung Galaxy Note 9 has been seen under the model number SM-N9600. Also, the phone is said to be certified by FCC earlier with the same model number.

Unfortunately, the listing on TENAA hasn't revealed all the specifications yet, leaving a few things for our imagination.

According to the previous reports the device is said to have a 6.4-inch AMOLED panel. Global units are expected to arrive with Exynos 9810 chipset or Snapdragon 845 aided by 6 GB of RAM. The other rumoured specs include dual rear cameras, a 4,000 mAh battery and also a new and improved S Pen.

tags


latest videos

Oppo Find X first impressions

Oppo Find X first impressions
Caste system in the Silicon Valley #DailyDope

Caste system in the Silicon Valley #DailyDope
YouTube Incognito Mode for Android explained

YouTube Incognito Mode for Android explained
ASUS ZenFone 5Z Review

ASUS ZenFone 5Z Review
People are getting scammed by fake celeb profiles on social media #DailyDope

People are getting scammed by fake celeb profiles on social media #DailyDope
Robot-power in Chinese factories #DailyDope

Robot-power in Chinese factories #DailyDope
Bad news for social media influencers #DailyDope

Bad news for social media influencers #DailyDope
The mystery of 'Oumuamua, the interstellar comet | Tech2 Science

The mystery of 'Oumuamua, the interstellar comet | Tech2 Science
Super Cool News Apps | What The App

Super Cool News Apps | What The App
macOS Mojave Public Beta | The best new features

macOS Mojave Public Beta | The best new features

also see

Smartphone

Samsung Galaxy Note 9 S Pen may come with music playback control: Report

Jul 02, 2018

Samsung

Samsung's Gear S4 may ditch Tizen for WearOS and may measure blood pressure

Jul 07, 2018

Faulty messages

Samsung Messages bug is sending images from your phone to random contacts by itself

Jul 03, 2018

Samsung

Samsung to be investigated for firing workers on joining labour unions

Jun 30, 2018

Galaxy

Samsung Galaxy On6 launched exclusively on Flipkart priced at Rs 14,490

Jul 02, 2018

Samsung

Samsung to announce key business expansion plans on 9 July in India

Jul 04, 2018

science

Space

Gravitational waves could quantify the rate at which our universe is expanding

Jul 12, 2018

Eclipse

Partial solar eclipse on Saturday to add to July's list of celestial events

Jul 12, 2018

Heat waves

People can’t think straight without air conditioning during heat waves: Study

Jul 12, 2018

Space

NASA needs contingency plan for American presence on ISS, says US govt report

Jul 12, 2018