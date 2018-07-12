Samsung is said to launch its latest Note series flagship, the Galaxy Note 9 at an event in New York City on 9 August.

But, as per the report in MySmartPrice, there might be a shift in the date with the launch being postponed to 24 August, which is before the expected Apple iPhone launch around September.

Recently an alleged render of the device was floating online which revealed its supposed design from the front which looked nearly identical to Galaxy Note 8.

Ahead of the launch, the rumour mills have started churning and according to a report in GSMArena, it seems that Samsung has just got a device listed on Chinese certification site TENAA. The Samsung Galaxy Note 9 has been seen under the model number SM-N9600. Also, the phone is said to be certified by FCC earlier with the same model number.

Unfortunately, the listing on TENAA hasn't revealed all the specifications yet, leaving a few things for our imagination.

According to the previous reports the device is said to have a 6.4-inch AMOLED panel. Global units are expected to arrive with Exynos 9810 chipset or Snapdragon 845 aided by 6 GB of RAM. The other rumoured specs include dual rear cameras, a 4,000 mAh battery and also a new and improved S Pen.