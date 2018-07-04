Wednesday, July 04, 2018 Back to
tech2 News Staff 04 July, 2018 20:50 IST

S Pen on the Samsung Galaxy Note 9 confirmed to arrive with Bluetooth support

The S Pen will be one of the focus areas of this year's Samsung Galaxy Note 9 launch.

Days after a report suggested that the S Pen on the Galaxy Note 9 will feature Bluetooth support, new leaks via the US FCC website confirm that it will indeed be a Bluetooth device.

Image: Samsung India

The details reveal the S Pen, bearing model number EJ-PN960, to be a 2.4 GHz Bluetooth LE (low energy) device. The listing does not reveal anything towards what Samsung's stylus will be capable of, but considering it does include Bluetooth support, it could be used as a trigger for multiple purposes. This ranges from controlling music playback to a trigger for selfies, as well as being a dedicated button to launch Bixby or a note-taking app.

Samsung has not openly dropped any clues yet, but it has been hinting that the S Pen will be one of the focus areas of this year's Galaxy Note 9 launch. Samsung's website, which has a teaser image of the Note 9 launch, also reveals what very clearly looks like the S Pen.

The details of the S Pen on the US FCC website also shows up just days after the Galaxy Note 9 and the Galaxy Tab S4 received certifications from the regulatory body.

The Galaxy Note 9 along with the Samsung Gear S4 and the Galaxy Tab S4 are expected to be announced globally at an event on 9 August, 2018, with an India launch expected to follow within the same month.

