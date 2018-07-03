Tuesday, July 03, 2018 Back to
tech2 News Staff 03 July, 2018 15:29 IST

Galaxy Note 9 case render reveals unchanged design and dual-front cameras

The Samsung Galaxy Note 9 is expected to come with a 6.3-inches QHD+ resolution display.

Now that we are all but sure that Samsung will unveil the Galaxy Note 9 on 9 August, the rumours are flying around on what the South Korean giant plans on introducing in the smartphone. While there has been news about new S-pen functionalities in the Note 9, fresh new case renders of the smartphone shed some light on its design.

Galaxy Note 9 renders. Gizmochina

Galaxy Note 9 renders. Gizmochina

From the front, the render by Gizmochina, looks nearly identical to the Galaxy Note 8, except for the presence of what appears to be dual-cameras on the top bezel of the phone. The render reveals the edge-to-edge Infinity display we have grown accustomed to seeing on Samsung flagships since the Galaxy S8. The render also shows that the phone will have an extremely small and nearly non-existent chin as well.

On the back of the device, we see that while the phone's dual-camera setup is aligned horizontally like that of the Note 8, the fingerprint reader seems to have been positioned differently. The Note 8 had its fingerprint reader besides the dual-camera setup which made it hard to reach and also made the lens inadvertently pick up dirt. The render shows that like the Galaxy S9, the fingerprint reader has found its place below the camera and in a position which is much easier to reach.

The case shows the presence of the volume rockers and Bixby on the left and a power key on the right. Earlier leaks had suggested that the Galaxy Note 9 is expected to come with a 6.3-inch QHD+ resolution display, a Samsung Exynos 9810 or the Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 SoC, 6 GB/8 GB RAM and up to 256/512 GB of storage.

The Note 9 might also pack a massive 4,000 mAh battery as well. According to Sammobile, the Samsung Galaxy Note 9 could also come with a wireless charger having 9 volts and 1.67 amp input rating. We shall know for sure when the device is unveiled on 9 August.

