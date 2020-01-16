Thursday, January 16, 2020Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

iPhone 2020 lineup to include two models with 6 GB RAM and two with 4 GB RAM

Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo predicts that the devices might be even more expensive than the previous iPhones.


tech2 News StaffJan 16, 2020 10:39:03 IST

Apple's upcoming iPhone lineup is one of the most talked releases of the year. While iPhones are highly anticipated every year, this year, the rumours of an affordable iPhone, along with the flagships, could be reason for all the excitement.

The iPhone 2020 lineup is speculated to include four iPhones. As per the latest report by MacRumors, UBS analysts Timothy Arcuri and Munjal Shah have predicted that Apple is likely to include a 5.4-inch, a 6.7-inch, and two 6.1-inch iPhone models in the lineup.

iPhone 2020 lineup to include two models with 6 GB RAM and two with 4 GB RAM

iPhone. Representative image.

The highlight of the iPhone 2020 lineup is expected to be its 5G capability.

As per previous reports, it is speculated that these iPhones might ditch the Face ID entirely and replace it with an in-display fingerprint sensor instead. In terms of display, 2020 iPhone models might feature a notch-less design.

As for the pricing, Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo predicts that the devices are expected to be even more expensive than the previous iPhones, however, he says the price hike wouldn't be too much and will likely not be over $50 than the existing iPhones. He further says that these handsets are likely to come with OLED displays.

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

tags

latest videos

ScoutOP Ultimate Hand Cam | 1Up Game Challenge

ScoutOP Ultimate Hand Cam | 1Up Game Challenge

Scout talks about Owais, Ronak, Ash & Team Bigetron (BTR) | 1Up Gaming

Scout talks about Owais, Ronak, Ash & Team Bigetron (BTR) | 1Up Gaming

Zero Kill Challenge with Scout | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Zero Kill Challenge with Scout | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Real Shot Challenge with Scout | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Real Shot Challenge with Scout | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Item Hell Challenge with Scout | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Item Hell Challenge with Scout | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

ScoutOP takes the PUBG Mobile Pop Quiz

ScoutOP takes the PUBG Mobile Pop Quiz

Indian Heroes of PUBG S2 | EP 05: Scout | Tanmay Singh

Indian Heroes of PUBG S2 | EP 05: Scout | Tanmay Singh

Ocean Sharma on Popular E-Sports Casters | Thug, Krat, K18, PowerBang

Ocean Sharma on Popular E-Sports Casters | Thug, Krat, K18, PowerBang

Real Shot Challenge with Gamingpro Ocean | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Real Shot Challenge with Gamingpro Ocean | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Zero Kill Challenge with Gamingpro Ocean | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Zero Kill Challenge with Gamingpro Ocean | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

iPhone SE 2

Apple iPhone SE 2 renders reveal single rear camera, no headphone jack and a boring design

Jan 08, 2020
Apple iPhone SE 2 renders reveal single rear camera, no headphone jack and a boring design
Apple iPhone 9 to feature Face ID, bigger display than iPhone 8: Report

Apple

Apple iPhone 9 to feature Face ID, bigger display than iPhone 8: Report

Jan 15, 2020
Apple believed to launch two 'iPhone SE 2' models with LCD display

iPhone SE 2

Apple believed to launch two 'iPhone SE 2' models with LCD display

Jan 06, 2020
Apple's News service hits 100 million monthly active users, App Store sales rise

Apple News

Apple's News service hits 100 million monthly active users, App Store sales rise

Jan 08, 2020
Apple patents new virtual speakers that will let you hear where people are physically located in a room

Apple

Apple patents new virtual speakers that will let you hear where people are physically located in a room

Jan 02, 2020
CES 2020: Apple to make a comeback after 28 years, expected to show off HomeKit

Apple

CES 2020: Apple to make a comeback after 28 years, expected to show off HomeKit

Jan 06, 2020

science

Why is air pollution so harmful to us? Human being's DNA may hold the answer

Air Pollution

Why is air pollution so harmful to us? Human being's DNA may hold the answer

Jan 14, 2020
Venus might still be home to active volcanoes, scientists gather new evidence to prove it

Venus

Venus might still be home to active volcanoes, scientists gather new evidence to prove it

Jan 06, 2020
Space and Astronomy in 2019: Unforgettable findings and events in space exploration, the universe

Space and Astronomy

Space and Astronomy in 2019: Unforgettable findings and events in space exploration, the universe

Dec 27, 2019
Why is the Sun’s atmosphere hotter than the surface? Parker probe's data likely to find out

Parker Probe

Why is the Sun’s atmosphere hotter than the surface? Parker probe's data likely to find out

Dec 09, 2019