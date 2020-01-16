tech2 News Staff

Apple's upcoming iPhone lineup is one of the most talked releases of the year. While iPhones are highly anticipated every year, this year, the rumours of an affordable iPhone, along with the flagships, could be reason for all the excitement.

The iPhone 2020 lineup is speculated to include four iPhones. As per the latest report by MacRumors, UBS analysts Timothy Arcuri and Munjal Shah have predicted that Apple is likely to include a 5.4-inch, a 6.7-inch, and two 6.1-inch iPhone models in the lineup.

The highlight of the iPhone 2020 lineup is expected to be its 5G capability.

As per previous reports, it is speculated that these iPhones might ditch the Face ID entirely and replace it with an in-display fingerprint sensor instead. In terms of display, 2020 iPhone models might feature a notch-less design.

As for the pricing, Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo predicts that the devices are expected to be even more expensive than the previous iPhones, however, he says the price hike wouldn't be too much and will likely not be over $50 than the existing iPhones. He further says that these handsets are likely to come with OLED displays.

