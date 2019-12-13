tech2 News Staff

Apple is already known for selling some of the most expensive smartphones in the world. And now with features like 5G anticipated in the 2020 iPhones, the devices are expected to be even more expensive.

Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo confirms this expectation for higher prices, however, he says the price hike wouldn't be too much and will likely not be over $50 than the existing iPhones.

The added costs associated with making a 5G-capable iPhone will reportedly raise the production fee of each device by anywhere between $30 and $100 depending on the model. However, as per Kuo, rather than making consumers cover the extra cost, Apple is planning to offset the majority of these costs by reducing its supply chain expenses.

In a separate report, Kuo has also predicted that the 2020 iPhone lineup will include a 5.4-inch iPhone, two 6.1-inch iPhones and a large display sporting 6.7-inch iPhone. All of these iPhones are expected to sport OLED displays and all of them will also come with 5G support. The only differentiating factor will be the camera setup in all these iPhones.

The 5.4-inch and lower-end 6.1-inch iPhone models are expected to sport a dual-camera setup and will most likely replace the iPhone 11. The higher-end 6.1-inch iPhone and 6.7-inch iPhone will have a triple camera setup and will most likely replace the iPhone 11 Pro series. The 6.1-inch and 6.7-inch iPhone models will also sport a 3D time-of-flight sensor as well. Kuo says that all these iPhones will have a design similar to the iPhone 4, which means we could expect flat edges instead of the rounded ones we have been seeing since iPhone 6.

In addition to the regular iPhone lineup which will be unveiled in September, Kuo has also confirmed that a 4.7-inch iPhone SE 2 would be coming sometime in the first half of 2020. It would be sporting an LCD display. However, another recent report suggests that it will be called the iPhone 9 instead.

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.