It's day 2 of the new year, and new rumours about the 2020 iPhones are already pouring in. While it is expected that 2020 iPhone models will not have a price hike of over $50 than the existing iPhones, fresh rumours hint that the line up might include an in-display fingerprint sensor instead of its Face ID feature. Would the new iPhones still be cheaper as previously expected?

As per a report by LetsGoDigital, the upcoming 2020 Apple iPhone line up might ditch the face ID feature entirely and replace it with an in-display fingerprint sensor instead.

In terms of display, 2020 iPhone models might feature a notch-less display. This makes us wonder if the company will introduce the concept of pop up selfie cameras that was made famous by Chinese smartphone makers like Vivo, Oppo, and OnePlus.

It is also speculated that the company might introduce under the display camera. Oppo has also revealed that it is working on the same tech as well.

The report also reveals that Apple has filed a patent in Japan on 23 December 2019 that also suggests the upcoming iPhone will not have a notch. The patent images shared in the report also hint at small and thin bezels.

As per earlier reports, Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo has said that the 2020 iPhone lineup will include a 5.4-inch iPhone, two 6.1-inch iPhones and a large display sporting 6.7-inch iPhone. All of these iPhones are expected to sport OLED displays and all of them will also come with 5G support. The only differentiating factor will be the camera setup in all these iPhones.

Apart from this lineup, Kuo has also predicted that a 4.7-inch iPhone SE 2 would be coming sometime in the first half of 2020. A report has also suggested that this iPhone might be named as iPhone 9 instead.

