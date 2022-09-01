FP Staff

Given Apple’s history with the pricing of its products and the hype that surrounds the upcoming iPhone 14 series, one might assume that the new iPhone 14 lineup will be substantially more expensive. However, it turns out, that may not be the case after all, at least if we consider the most recent leaks about the iPhone 14 series’ prices.

In a new blog post, which cites sources who have the final iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro production devices, notable tipster and Twitter user @yeux1122 claims that prices may be in a completely different direction than what people are expecting. Shocking as this may seem at this late stage, yeux1122 has a history of going against the tide and being right.

It is expected that the new iPhone 14 series, for the most part, will be priced similarly to the iPhone 13 series. There are two basic reasons for this. First, the world is going through a recession and people don’t want to spend exorbitantly on a smartphone. Apple is wary of that and has therefore decided to cut its profit margins by a little.

Second, the iPhone 14 & iPhone 14 Max uses a lot of bits from the existing iPhone 13 series. This includes certain portions of the display panel, the chassis, the processor etc. Given that these are older pieces of hardware and aren’t exactly cutting-edge, the prices of these old phone parts tend to drop like a stone.

Pricing for last year’s iPhone 13 started at $799, and the iPhone 14 will use the same chassis, rear cameras, display and chipset. Keeping this in mind, it is not unreasonable for Apple to price the iPhone 14 between $699-$749.

Similarly, the iPhone 14 Max, is likely to be priced between $799-$849.

Things change a bit for the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max, mainly because they are using a newer camera module with a 48MP main camera and a newer ultrawide system. On top of that, the iPhone 14 Pro and the 14 Pro Max are getting newly developed displays and a new SoC.

Considering all this, the iPhone 14 Pro is likely going to be about $300-350 more expensive than the the non Pro model, meaning, it should start at about $999-$1049. The iPhone 13 Pro, at the time of its launch, was priced at $999.

Similarly, the iPhone 14 Pro Max should start at about $1,149. The iPhone 13 Max started at $1,099 at launch.

These are the prices for the base variants for each of the devices in the lineup. In India, realistically, you should be looking at paying about 15-20 per cent more as a premium as has been the case all these years. Prices may go down in India after a few months, considering that Apple will be moving a majority of the iPhone 14’s production to India from China, but it wouldn’t be wise to expect prices to drop by 10-15 per cent in just a few months after the launch, especially with the iPhone 14 Pro series.

Also, reports suggest that the iPhone 14 and the iPhone 14 Max will be available at the time of launch should be available to customers right after launch. The iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max, will be available from September 16, mainly due to a delayed production run that was caused by logistical and quality control issues.