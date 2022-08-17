FP Staff

The launch of Apple’s upcoming iPhone 14 series, which will include devices such as the iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Max, iPhone 14 Pro and the iPhone 14 Pro Max, is barely a month away. If rumours are to be believed, the devices will be launched at the first autumn or fall event of 2022, which is supposed to take place on 6 September.

Naturally, rumours and leaks about the iPhone 14 series continue to roll in, ranging from its specifications to potential problems that Apple is facing with the production of some of the models of the upcoming iPhones.

A new rumour is giving us and potential users some idea, as to what the new iPhone 14 Pro series might entail, especially in the camera department.

According to a source speaking to well-known tipster LeaksApplePro, the 48MP sensor that is being used in the camera of the iPhone 14 Pro and the iPhone 14 Pro Max this year is “the best one in a smartphone if there’s enough light.”

Historically, Apple has not participated in the megapixel wars. For them using well-made sensors, top notch glass for its lenses, and computational processing has been a priority, which, as an approach has worked for them. That is why, for the longest time, they have been perfectly content with using a 12MP even for their flagships.

It is actually after a really long time, that Apple is “upgrading” the megapixel count on one of their smartphones.

The leak from LeaksApplePro about the cameras also reveals a piece of less promising news. It seems that the night mode has “some issues” that need to be solved before the device is ready. The tipster apparently believes that currently the night mode is actually worse than the iPhone 13 Pro, and this is something that Apple will simply not abide by.

Bear in mind though that the final version of the iOS 16 is still being tested, and that the iPhone 14 series will be heavily optimised for iOS 16.

This year, the flagship iPhones, i.e. the iPhone 14 Pro and the iPhone 14 Pro Max will use a pill and hole design on the front display rather than the notch. Also, the iPhone 14 Pro and the 14 Pro Max will be the only two iPhones that will get the CPU upgrade, which will also be accompanied by a new and better battery, and better displays.

Provided Apple picks the right price points for these devices, the iPhone 14 Pro and the iPhone 14 Pro Max will be the devices to go for.