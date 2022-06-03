FP Explainers

Apple is all set to launch the iPhone 14 series at their fall event this year. If some reports are to be believed, there will be some significant upgrades to the lineup, especially with the Pro models, but nothing major that would push people with the current Apple flagships to get an upgrade.

Apple will be releasing the iPhone 14 series with four models - the iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Max, iPhone 14 Pro, and iPhone 14 Pro Max. As stated earlier, the Pro versions of the iPhone 14 will be getting some significant upgrades, especially in the camera department.

We take a look at some of the differences between the iPhone 14 & the iPhone 14 Pro models, which, tech enthusiasts believe will be very significant in how Apple’s latest series performs on the market.

iPhone 14 vs iPhone 14 Pro: A new cut out in the display

One of the biggest news around the iPhone 14 series is the fact that Apple will be getting rid of the infamous notch, in favour for a pill shaped hole-punch in the display.

However, there is a very good possibility that only the Pro models, i.e. the iPhone 14 Pro and the iPhone 14 Pro Max get the new style of cutouts. There is a very strong possibility that the iPhone 14 and the iPhone 14 Max, still get the notch.

This also means that Apple has had to rework their FaceID system and come up with a new and improved FaceID, which, they very might just limit to the Pro models.

iPhone 14 vs iPhone 14 Pro: Who gets the A16 Bionic chipset?

Now, Apple has always used the same chipset across one lineup, whether you buy the entry level model or the high-end model.

That might not be the case this year. Apple will differentiate the Pro and non-Pro models further by including a new A16 processor in the iPhone 14 Pro. The standard iPhone 14 and the iPhone 14 Max will be getting the same A15 Bionic chipset from iPhone 13 series.

The decision may be down to the fact that Apple, like most manufacturers around the world, is facing a severe chip shortage. With that being said, this sets a pretty dangerous precedent for upcoming iPhones.

iPhone 14 vs iPhone 14 Pro: Always-on display & different screen sizes

Apple is working on an always-on display, but they may be limiting it to the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max to keep the Pro lineup separate from the non-Pro line.

Although the always-on mode would certainly be a first for Apple’s iPhone lineup, it’s hardly a new feature, as Samsung and other companies have been adding launching phones with an always-on display for years.

As for the display sizes, the non-Pro, regular sized iPhone 14 will have a 6.1-inch display, whereas the iPhone 14 Max will be getting a 6.7-inch display. Similarly, the iPhone 14 Pro gets a 6.1-inch display whereas the iPhone 14 Pro Max gets one that measures 6.7-inch.

iPhone 14 vs iPhone 14 Pro: Apple’s most significant camera upgrade camera

Apple’s most significant change this year, after the A16 Bionic SoC of course, has to be the 48MP camera that they have been working on. However, it is likely that it would be limited to the iPhone 14 Pro and the iPhone 14 Pro Max. The regular iPhone 14 and the iPhone 14 Max will have the 12MP unit from the iPhone 13 series, albeit with some minor but significant changes.

The Pro models are also supposed to get an all new front facing camera system with autofocus.

The Pricing of the iPhone 14 series.

the iPhone 14 will be similarly priced to the iPhone 13. It will have a launch price of $799. The iPhone 14 Max will have a price tag of $899.

The iPhone 14 Pro will carry a price tag of $999, whereas the iPhone 14 Pro Max will have a starting price of $1,199.