iPhone 14 Pro and 14 Pro Max to get new ultrawide cameras with better sensors

Apple will be bringing some massive upgrades to their cameras this year, especially the iPhone 14 Pro series. Apart from a 48MP main camera, Apple is also updating the ultrawide camera with a better sensor.


FP StaffAug 31, 2022 16:26:53 IST

Apple will be launching their upcoming iPhone 14 series in a week’s time from now. The iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Max, iPhone 14 Pro and the iPhone 14 Pro Max are some of the most anticipated mobile phones to be released this year. 

With the launch event drawing near, rumours and reports about the iPhone 14 series and the hardware that it will feature are more noise than ever before. One of the latest reports came to the world, with the courtesy of Ming-Chi Kuo one of the most reputable analysts and tipsters on all things Apple.

As per Kuo, the iPhone 14 Pro and 14 Pro Max will reportedly feature a new ultrawide camera sensor with a pixel size of 1.4µm. In comparison, the sensors used in the cameras for the iPhone 13 are about 1.0µm.

It has been long known that more than the pixel count, it is the size of the sensor and each individual pixel that has an effect on the quality of the photos and videos, especially in scenes when the lighting isn’t adequate. The smaller the pixel size, the more information a sensor will be able to capture. However, the trade-off with smaller pixel sizes is that it also adds a lot of noise and grain to a picture.

Apple’s move to use sensors with slightly larger pixels should result in detailed shots and possibly better low-light performance by giving the processor more data to work with.

Kuo reports that the new CMOS imaging sensor will be joined by a new voice coil motor (VCM) and a new compact camera module. All of these components will be up to 70% more expensive than the ones found in the outgoing iPhone 13 Pro models. Kuo also believes that Sony will supply the CMOS sensors while Minebea and Largan will take care of the VCM. The main compact camera module will be supplied by LG.

In addition to the new ultrawide sensor and camera module, the iPhone 14 Pro and the iPhone 14 Pro Max is is also expected to get a new 48MP primary camera that uses 4-in-1 pixel binning. This will be a massive upgrade from the current 12MP camera sensors that Apple has been using for its iPhone. 

The resulting images should offer more colour-accurate photos and a much better low-light performance. The front cameras on both, the 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro will receive a big update with autofocus and a much wider opening f/1.9 aperture.

