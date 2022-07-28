FP Staff

Apple is just weeks away from officially unveiling and launching the iPhone 14 series in Early September this year. Earlier we had learnt that the Cupertino-based tech giant is facing issues with the production of iPhone 14 Max mainly due to its screen. Now, a leaked report suggests that Apple is also facing issues with the cameras that they will be using for the iPhone 14 series.

Well-known Apple leaker Ming-Chi Kuo has revealed that Apple is facing some major quality control issues with the rear glass elements and lenses for its rear camera for the iPhone 14. The specific problem is all about “coating-crack quality concerns” which basically means that the some of lenses on the back camera of the iPhone 14 are developing cracks for no reason.

As a result, Apple may be searching for a new components supplier as a result of this issue to avoid difficulties with the next shipments of the device. A Taiwanese company by the name of Genius Electronic Optical has been making glasses for the iPhone’s cameras all these years.

However, since Genius is having quality control issues, Apple has evidently already transferred about 10 million lens orders to Largan Precision, another Taiwanese optical lens manufacturer, to avoid iPhone 14 shipment delays since the Taiwanese company is capable of filling the supply gap.

Kuo claims that Genius should be able to address the coating-crack issue within two months, and if it doesn't, Largan will receive more orders from Apple for the lenses.

Apple is facing a number of challenges in making the iPhone 14 series. First, there were some issues with the supply chain, and component shortages. Then, there were issues with the RAM modules that would have gone in some of the iPhone 14s, which was followed by issues with the display panel of the iPhone 14 Max. And now, this.

Apple will be doing everything in their power to launch the devices as per its schedule, that is the 6 September. However, there is a very good possibility that they may have to limit the number of units that are available for sale on the day of the launch.

We know that they will have a limited supply of the iPhone 14 Max on the day of the launch of the iPhone 14 series, due to the issues with the panel. Let’s just hope that Apple is able to get its issues in order and is not forced to delay its launch.