Thursday, July 28, 2022Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Apple is facing major quality control issues with iPhone 14 camera lenses, may need to delay shipping

Apple is facing problems with the quality of the lenses that have been used for the cameras in the iPhone 14 series. This is not the only issue that the Cupertino-based tech giant is facing with the production of the iPhone 14 series. Analysts fear this may force Apple to delay deliveries at the tim


FP StaffJul 28, 2022 14:11:18 IST

Apple is just weeks away from officially unveiling and launching the iPhone 14 series in Early September this year. Earlier we had learnt that the Cupertino-based tech giant is facing issues with the production of iPhone 14 Max mainly due to its screen. Now, a leaked report suggests that Apple is also facing issues with the cameras that they will be using for the iPhone 14 series.

Apple is facing major quality control issues with iPhone 14 camera lenses, may need to delay shipping

Well-known Apple leaker Ming-Chi Kuo has revealed that Apple is facing some major quality control issues with the rear glass elements and lenses for its rear camera for the iPhone 14. The specific problem is all about “coating-crack quality concerns” which basically means that the some of lenses on the back camera of the iPhone 14 are developing cracks for no reason.

As a result, Apple may be searching for a new components supplier as a result of this issue to avoid difficulties with the next shipments of the device. A Taiwanese company by the name of Genius Electronic Optical has been making glasses for the iPhone’s cameras all these years.

However, since Genius is having quality control issues, Apple has evidently already transferred about 10 million lens orders to Largan Precision, another Taiwanese optical lens manufacturer, to avoid iPhone 14 shipment delays since the Taiwanese company is capable of filling the supply gap.

Kuo claims that Genius should be able to address the coating-crack issue within two months, and if it doesn't, Largan will receive more orders from Apple for the lenses.

Apple is facing a number of challenges in making the iPhone 14 series. First, there were some issues with the supply chain, and component shortages. Then, there were issues with the RAM modules that would have gone in some of the iPhone 14s, which was followed by issues with the display panel of the iPhone 14 Max. And now, this.

Apple will be doing everything in their power to launch the devices as per its schedule, that is the 6 September. However, there is a very good possibility that they may have to limit the number of units that are available for sale on the day of the launch. 

We know that they will have a limited supply of the iPhone 14 Max on the day of the launch of the iPhone 14 series, due to the issues with the panel. Let’s just hope that Apple is able to get its issues in order and is not forced to delay its launch.

tags

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

latest videos

The Mobile Games Tier List (very official)

The Mobile Games Tier List (very official)

The Game You Should be Playing RIGHT NOW : Cuphead, The Delicious Last Course

The Game You Should be Playing RIGHT NOW : Cuphead, The Delicious Last Course

The Absolute WORST Thing About Mobile Games ???? ???? ????

The Absolute WORST Thing About Mobile Games ???? ???? ????

Remembering The 90's: Mario64, Legend of Zelda And Other Classics ????????????

Remembering The 90's: Mario64, Legend of Zelda And Other Classics ????????????

The Elden Ring Experience: What's The Big Deal? ????????????

The Elden Ring Experience: What's The Big Deal? ????????????

Apex Legends Mobile First Look: Is This Battle Royale Game Worth It?

Apex Legends Mobile First Look: Is This Battle Royale Game Worth It?

Why We All Love GTA And Why It Is The Best Open World Game ???????

Why We All Love GTA And Why It Is The Best Open World Game ???????

THIS Is Why Far Cry 3 Is So Much Better Than Far Cry 6 I Review

THIS Is Why Far Cry 3 Is So Much Better Than Far Cry 6 I Review

Here's Why 'Dad Of War' Is A MASTERPIECE!

Here's Why 'Dad Of War' Is A MASTERPIECE!

Elden Ring Is A Great Game, BUT... I Elden Ring Gameplay

Elden Ring Is A Great Game, BUT... I Elden Ring Gameplay


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

Apple

iPhone 14 Max & Pro Max production falls far behind schedule, but Apple still on track for early fall launch

Jul 18, 2022
iPhone 14 Max & Pro Max production falls far behind schedule, but Apple still on track for early fall launch
Here's why Apple is ditching the 5.4-inch iPhone Mini with the iPhone 14 series

Apple

Here's why Apple is ditching the 5.4-inch iPhone Mini with the iPhone 14 series

Jul 27, 2022
Government of India issues warning about security and hacking risk of Apple Watches

Apple

Government of India issues warning about security and hacking risk of Apple Watches

Jul 26, 2022
New Apple patent suggests iPhones could get feature lasers adding more biometric capabilities

Apple

New Apple patent suggests iPhones could get feature lasers adding more biometric capabilities

Jul 22, 2022
Apple Watch Series 8 extreme sports variant could cost more than most iPhones

Apple Watch

Apple Watch Series 8 extreme sports variant could cost more than most iPhones

Jul 14, 2022
Here’s how to disable some of iOS 16’s most annoying features and get the most out of your iOS devices

Apple

Here’s how to disable some of iOS 16’s most annoying features and get the most out of your iOS devices

Jul 25, 2022

science

Explained: Why Russia’s withdrawal from the ISS is a big deal and how it may affect space exploration

FP Explainers

Explained: Why Russia’s withdrawal from the ISS is a big deal and how it may affect space exploration

Jul 27, 2022
Explained: What is ARYABHAT-1, Developed-In-India chipsets that help AI apps run better and faster

Explainer

Explained: What is ARYABHAT-1, Developed-In-India chipsets that help AI apps run better and faster

Jul 07, 2022
ISRO set to launch 3 Singaporean satellites on indigenously developed PSLV-C53 rockets

ISRO

ISRO set to launch 3 Singaporean satellites on indigenously developed PSLV-C53 rockets

Jun 30, 2022
Explained: How a team of Japanese scientists invented “human living skin” for robots that heals itself

Explainers

Explained: How a team of Japanese scientists invented “human living skin” for robots that heals itself

Jun 20, 2022