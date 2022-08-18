FP Staff

The iPhone 14 series from Apple are some of the most anticipated devices to be launched this year. The iPhone 14 Pro and the iPhone 14 Pro Max, are turning out to be great devices.

Initial reports and leaks had suggested that the iPhone 14 series this year would be launched at Apple’s fall event, which was scheduled to take place on September 6. However, the most recent rumours suggest that Apple has had to push the launch event back by a day, and will now be launching the iPhone 14 series, along with a hoard of devices on September 7.

The new iPhones will kick off a busy fall product season, which will also include multiple new Macs, low-end and high-end iPads, and three Apple Watch models. However, it is very likely that Apple will be launching the new Macs and the new iPads at a separate event that is likely to take place in October.

The Cupertino-based tech giant typically announces the latest Apple Watches alongside their iPhone. The company usually releases the new iPhone in stores about a week and a half after it’s unveiled, and Apple is expected to stick to that pattern this year.

Smartphone sales across brands and across the world have begun to slow down, or in some cases dip drastically, given that consumers need to cope with inflation and shaky economies the world over. Despite that, Apple seems to be faring better than its competition. The iPhone has been selling well for the past couple of quarters. They have even signalled their suppliers that they don’t foresee a drop in demand, but an increase instead.

Some retail store employees have been told to prepare for a major new product release on September 16, so judging by that, shipments and deliveries of the iPhone 14 series will start on the same day.

Apple plans on streaming the event online, rather than holding an in-person gathering, and therefore continue with an approach it adopted at the start of the pandemic. Apple launches are highly polished affairs, and employees have already begun recording the presentation’s segments over the past few weeks if reports are to be believed.

Given that the official announcement from Apple is still about three weeks away, the company’s plans around the launch could change, even at the last minute - Apple has been known to do that. However, what we do know for sure, is that the first of Apple’s launch events will take place in the first week of September.