Back in June, Instagram first launched support for video calling into the app, which allowed up to four people to simultaneously video chat. However, in a new update, Instagram has dramatically (NOT) increased that number, and it now allows up to six people to be in the chat at the same time.

The feature is available in the direct message inbox and users can video chat with anyone they’ve messaged in the app before. Of course, you also have to make sure that the person you want to video call via Instagram with, is actually a member of the platform.

While video calling, you can still surf your Instagram feed, while the videos of your friend will minimise into a picture-in-picture mode, on one corner of the screen.

Now, you can connect with even more of your friends. Up to 6 people can video chat in Instagram Direct. Learn more here: https://t.co/FexaCdjcNF pic.twitter.com/JFZEVLVSE1 — Instagram (@instagram) October 22, 2018

Notably, if you look at Instagram’s rival apps, Snapchat allows up to 16 people to join in on a video call, while FaceTime can double that number to 32.

(Also read: Instagram surpasses Snapchat as the most used app among US teens: Report)

How to use the Instagram video calling feature

In order to use the feature, head to Instagram DM, and tap a username or group to open the conversation. You can also start a new conversation by tapping the ‘+’ icon in the top right of your DM and selecting people you want to video chat with.

Once you have opened the conversation, tap on the video camera icon in the top right. The person or group you call will receive a notification that you're video calling them.

In case there is someone in your DM, and you specifically do not want to video call with them, you can block them or mute the conversation.