Tuesday, October 23, 2018 Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

tech2 News Staff 23 October, 2018 16:20 IST

Instagram now lets you video chat in DMs with six people at the same time

Earlier Instagram allowed only 4 people to video call simultaneously. Now that number has been bumped by a big 2.

Back in June, Instagram first launched support for video calling into the app, which allowed up to four people to simultaneously video chat. However, in a new update, Instagram has dramatically (NOT) increased that number, and it now allows up to six people to be in the chat at the same time.

The feature is available in the direct message inbox and users can video chat with anyone they’ve messaged in the app before. Of course, you also have to make sure that the person you want to video call via Instagram with, is actually a member of the platform.

Instagram.

Instagram.

While video calling, you can still surf your Instagram feed, while the videos of your friend will minimise into a picture-in-picture mode, on one corner of the screen.

Notably, if you look at Instagram’s rival apps, Snapchat allows up to 16 people to join in on a video call, while FaceTime can double that number to 32.

(Also read: Instagram surpasses Snapchat as the most used app among US teens: Report)

How to use the Instagram video calling feature

In order to use the feature, head to Instagram DM, and tap a username or group to open the conversation. You can also start a new conversation by tapping the ‘+’ icon in the top right of your DM and selecting people you want to video chat with.

Once you have opened the conversation, tap on the video camera icon in the top right. The person or group you call will receive a notification that you're video calling them.

In case there is someone in your DM, and you specifically do not want to video call with them, you can block them or mute the conversation.

tags
Loading...


Washington Sundar Was Born To Play Cricket | Steve Madden #SelfMade


Top Stories

latest videos

Google Shopping Tab | #DailyDope

Google Shopping Tab | #DailyDope
Could babies be made without male sperm? | Tech2 Science

Could babies be made without male sperm? | Tech2 Science
Private video

Private video
SoftBank’s links to Saudi funds | #DailyDope

SoftBank’s links to Saudi funds | #DailyDope
Apple iPhone XS & XS Max review - Great phones but Android's ahead now

Apple iPhone XS & XS Max review - Great phones but Android's ahead now
Pixel 3XL Review: World's best smartphone camera

Pixel 3XL Review: World's best smartphone camera
Facebook is lying to everyone, even its advertisers | #DailyDope

Facebook is lying to everyone, even its advertisers | #DailyDope
Panasonic Eluga X1 Pro #Partnered

Panasonic Eluga X1 Pro #Partnered
Google Play won't be free in EU | #DailyDope

Google Play won't be free in EU | #DailyDope
How to use the new Snapchat cat filter

How to use the new Snapchat cat filter

also see

Instagram Bullying

Instagram is using machine learning to detect bullying in photos and captions

Oct 10, 2018

Social Media

Instagram surpasses Snapchat as most used social media app among US teens: Report

Oct 23, 2018

WhatsApp bug

WhatsApp bug let hackers hijack accounts when receiving a video call: Report

Oct 10, 2018

Facebook

Facebook to launch group chats that allow up to 250 members for Facebook Groups

Oct 13, 2018

Facebook

Facebook alleges Russian firm for 'scraping' user data, disables its account

Oct 12, 2018

Google

Google opted to keep security breach under wraps, feared regulatory scrutiny: Report

Oct 09, 2018

science

Antarctic Ecosystem

Headless chicken monster spotted in proposed conservation zone off Antarctic coast

Oct 23, 2018

Health

This topical gel could protect farmers from the deadly effects of harsh pesticides

Oct 23, 2018

Life on Mars

Mars may have enough Oxygen to sustain subsurface life today, study finds

Oct 23, 2018

Himalayan Viagra

'Himalayan Viagra' growing in popularity under threat from climate change: Study

Oct 23, 2018